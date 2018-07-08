DICKINSON
The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center will have its grand reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at 4613 state Highway 3.
For information, call Mary Dunbaugh at 281-337-2795 or 281-772-7071.
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
LA MARQUE
The Gulf Coast Safety Institute and College of the Mainland will offer two free classes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and July 27 at 320 Delany Road.
“Construction Site Awareness” (July 13) and “How to Create and Manage an Effective Return-to-Work Program” (July 27) will be the topics.
To register, contact SeAlice Hemphill, riskmanagement@com.edu or 409-933-8365.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon July 17 at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
