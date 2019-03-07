HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its annual Spring Book and Rummage Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at 8005 Barry Ave.
Hardback and paperback books, DVD’s, magazines, and odds and ends will be available.
Visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Paws to Read event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through April 25 at 2310 Sealy St.
Beginning readers will get to practice their reading skills with Oliver, the book-loving dog.
To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or stop by the children’s desk.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Read to Rover program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 13302 Sixth St.
Time slots at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. will be available for each of the dogs. For school-aged children.
For information, call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
Galveston Reads 2019 will have the following events at the following times/location:
• Professor’s Panel — 7 p.m. Thursday in the Wortham Auditorium at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.;
• University of Texas Medical Branch Doctor’s Panel — 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 16 in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.; and
• Author visit — 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. March 18 in the Seibel Wing at Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q.
“No Apparent Distress: A Doctor’s Coming of Age on the Front Lines of American Medicine,” by Dr. Rachel Pearson is the 2019 selection.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its free one-hour computer classes in the meeting room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Patrons must arrive between 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. to complete a pretest; and the class will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The following class will be offered:
• Friday — Basic email;
• March 15 — Basic Word II;
• March 22 — Basic Excel; and
• March 29 — Basic Excel II.
To register, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Gaming event for students ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Board games, Mario Kart, and Smash Bros on the Wii U will be available.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library is inviting children ages 12-18 to play board games they have never played before from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Nicholas Nickleby,” by Charles Dickens, will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
The Galveston County Genealogical Society will offer a free four-week Beginning Genealogy course from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays through March 30 in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
Attendees are asked to register by contacting Lauren Martino at lmartino@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 117.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will offer its St. Patrick’s Day craft event at 1 p.m. Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave.
For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7816.
