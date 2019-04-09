GALVESTON
The student-run clinic at St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., will be seeing patients from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Call 409-763-8521 to schedule an appointment.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous “Different Strokes” No. 52400 group will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Dayspring Church, 2215 FM 646 N.
For information, call 409-457-9517 or 832-496-4549.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Area Cancer Crushers Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 1.132 of Rebecca Sealy Hospital at the University of Texas Medical Branch at 301 University Blvd.
Parking is free after 5 p.m. All are welcome.
For information, contact Bonnie Webster at bonwebster@aol.com or 409-771-2678.
GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Galveston City WIC Clinic, 4700 Broadway, Suite F-102.
For information, call 409-763-7207.
GALVESTON
The Change of Life group of Cocaine Anonymous will meet from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor on the west side of St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St.
Call 409-939-9498.
HOUSTON
The Houston Area Parkinson Society will have its speech and exercise meeting from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays in the Life Center of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 18220 Upper Bay Road.
The meetings are for people with Parkinson’s disease, as well as their loved ones and caregivers.
For information, visit www.hapsonline.org or call 713-626-7114.
GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch will offer its “Time-Out” weekly educational/support session for caregivers and family members whose loved one has any type of disability/illness from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through April 24 in Room 2.506A at Jennie Sealy Hospital, 301 University Blvd.
Emily Mueller and Drew Merchen will present “Recharging Your Caregiver Batteries.”
For information, visit www.utmb.edu/health-resource-center, or contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
