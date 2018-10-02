GALVESTON
The Moody Gardens Education Dept. will offer its “Growing Together” Halloween spirit event from 10 a.m. to noon today in the Garden Lobby in the Visitor’s Center at 1 Hope Blvd.
The event is for individuals with Alzheimer’s and their caretakers.
For information, call 409-683-4256 or 409-683-4249.
WEBSTER
The Clear Lake Stroke Support Group will meet from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. today at Clear Lake Regional Heart Hospital, Searcy Auditorium, 502 W. Medical Center Blvd.
A social begins at 12:30 p.m.
Call 281-537-3541, 281-461-1631 or 409-599-7505 (afternoon).
GALVESTON
The student-run clinic at St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., will be seeing patients from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Call 409-763-8521 to schedule an appointment.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous “Different Strokes” No. 52400 group will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Dayspring Church, 2215 FM 646 N.
For information, call 409-457-9517 or 832-496-4549.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at the Texas City WIC Clinic, 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-101.
For information, call 409-949-3471.
GALVESTON
NAMI Gulf Coast will provide a family and individual support group for anyone affected by mental illness from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
Trained facilitators will lead both group meetings in separate rooms.
Contact Jan Melis, jmelis@namigulfcoast.org or 281-585-3100 or 409-944-4328.
GALVESTON
The Change of Life group of Cocaine Anonymous will meet from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor on the west side of St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St.
Call 409-939-9498.
GALVESTON
Caregiver Connection will meet from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Island Community Center, Suite B101, Sand Dollar Room, 4700 Broadway.
The group is for family caregivers of seniors and adults with special needs and dementia. Attendees are encouraged to take their lunches; dessert will be provided.
To RSVP for group, contact Michelle Sierpina, msierpin@utmb.edu or 409-763-5604.
For information, contact Alice Williams, alice@moody.org or 409-741-2538.
HOUSTON
The Houston Area Parkinson Society’s caregiver support group will meet from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 18220 Upper Bay Road.
The meetings are for loved ones and caregivers of people with Parkinson’s disease.
For information, visit www.hapsonline.org or call 713-626-7114.
HOUSTON
The Houston Area Parkinson Society will have its speech and exercise meeting from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays in the Life Center of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 18220 Upper Bay Road.
The meetings are for people with Parkinson’s disease, as well as their loved ones and caregivers.
For information, visit www.hapsonline.org or call 713-626-7114.
