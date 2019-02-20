GALVESTON
The Texas Alliance of Black School Educators, an affiliate of the National Alliance of Black School Educators, will have its 34th annual state conference Wednesday through Sunday at Moody Gardens at 1 Hope Blvd.
Baruti Kafele, Donna Y. Ford, and Thomas Randle will be the keynote speakers.
There also will be a youth symposium for students in grades 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Moody Gardens. Registration for this event is free.
For information and registration, visit www.tabse.net.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will present “Internships: The Power to Change Lives” at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
Anne Powers, an aerospace engineer, will lead the presentation.
The lecture is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.gc.edu.
GALVESTON
There will be an informational meeting on a trip to the Galapagos Islands in 2020 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Galveston Independent School District’s Scott Elementary School building at 4116 Ave. N1/2.
For information, email Matthew Neighbors at neighborsmatthew@gmail.com.
The Hitchcock Independent School District board of trustees will have its regular meeting and public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 7801 Neville in Hitchcock. For agenda, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Noon Optimist Club will have its 79th annual Youth Oratorical Contest at 10 a.m. March 2 at Texas A&M University at Galveston on Seawolf Parkway.
All youth who were born on or after Oct. 2, 1999, are eligible to participate (no college students are eligible).
“Is There a Fine Line Between Optimism and Reality?” is the theme. Cash prizes will be awarded.
For information, a copy of contest rules and entry form, call Robert Bastien at 409-763-2454.
