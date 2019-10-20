GALVESTON

Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St.

For information, call 409-763-2437.

GALVESTON

The R.E.A.L. Program will be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M.

For information, call 409-443-5451.

LA MARQUE

Word of Faith Christian Life Center will offer its “Living in Faith” 12 Steps of Overcoming Addictions course from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays at 325 Westward St.

For information, call 409-938-0565.

SANTA FE

The Santa Fe Al-Anon Family Group will meet at 8 p.m. Mondays at the Rosa May Catching Annex Building, 15th Street and Avenue K (rear building).

For information, call 409-256-5954.

GALVESTON

The student-run clinic at St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., will be seeing patients from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Call 409-763-8521 to schedule an appointment.

SANTA FE

The Overeaters Anonymous “Different Strokes” No. 52400 group will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Dayspring Church, 2215 FM 646 N.

For information, call 409-457-9517 or 832-496-4549.

GALVESTON

The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Galveston City WIC Clinic, 4700 Broadway, Suite F-102.

For information, call 409-763-7207.

TEXAS CITY

There will be a support and encouragement grief support group available from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 3 at The Hope Community Center at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 510 13th Ave. N.

Registration is $25 per person. To sign up or get more information, visit www.stgeorgestc.org, email rreevestrinity@gmail.com, or call 832-922-7022.

Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse will offer its Battering Intervention and Prevention Program from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays in Dickinson, and during the same timeframe Wednesdays in Galveston. Locations will be disclosed upon registration of the ongoing classes. For information and to pre-register, visit https://avda-tx.org/battering-intervention.

TEXAS CITY

The Christ Over Our Life Christian Substance Abuse Program will be available at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Truth Missionary Baptist Church at 4032 FM 1765.

For information, call the Rev. Johnny Grimes at 409-457-7382.

