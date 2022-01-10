The Friendswood Public Library will offer genealogy classes at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. No registration required. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present a story fair at 10 a.m. select Thursdays via Zoom. Preregistration is required by calling 409-763-8854, Ext. 161. Recommended for ages 3-5. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library is encouraging children to sign up for its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Reading Challenge during normal library hours at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For children who haven’t entered kindergarten. To sign up, visit rosenberg.beanstack.org.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its paint and sip activity for ages 18 and older from 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. Darcie of Paint Sip and Sea will teach the class. The class is free. To sign up and schedule a time to pick up materials, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its “How to Select Binoculars and Field Guides” with Kristine Rivers of Birding for Fun for ages 18 and older from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 18 via Zoom. The class is free. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Adult Animé and Manga Club for ages 18 and older at Rosenberg Library will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For meeting information, email awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its trivia night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 20 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its Dungeons and Dragons event for ages 18 and older from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 22 in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To sign up, email Ashley Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer its Rattle & Rhyme storytime at 10:10 a.m. Mondays; Toddler Time storytime at 10:10 a.m. Tuesdays; and Preschool Storytime at 10:10 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-482-7135.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Friendswood Public Library’s community chess nights will be at 6:30 p.m. Mondays (excluding holidays) at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own board. All ages are welcome. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Adult Department at Rosenberg Library will present Tarot Cards: Their History and Use with Kristina Mosbo for ages 18 and older from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25 via Zoom. Space is limited. To register, email Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Adult Department at Rosenberg Library will offer its coastal crafts event for ages 18 and older from 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. The group will make wire wrap knot bracelets. To register, email Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
