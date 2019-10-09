GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
LEAGUE CITY
The third annual Bay Area Houston Women’s Conference will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the South Shore Harbour Resort and Conference Center, 2500 South Shore Blvd.
Carly Patterson, an Olympic Gold Medalist and singer/songwriter, will be the keynote speaker.
For tickets and information, visit houstonwomensconference .com.
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
Texas-New Mexico Power has grants available for qualifying nonprofits, including those applying on behalf of schools and municipalities, in areas served by the electricity provider.
Visit tnmp.com/grants to review grants information, then follow the link to the application.
The application window ends Tuesday. Funding will be completed later in the year. For information, email community@tnmp.com.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon Tuesday at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
LA MARQUE
Promise Investments will have its annual La Marque and Texas City Job Convention from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gulf Greyhound Park, 1000 FM 2004.
For more information, visit Eventbrite.com and search La Marque jobs.
GALVESTON
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Women in Business lunch event will be at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 17 at The Grotto at the San Luis Resort, 5222 Seawall Blvd.
Attendees are asked to register at www.tclmchamber.com, or with Lauren Perez, lauren@texascitychamber.com.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
