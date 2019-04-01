GALVESTON
Odyssey Academy will have the grand opening of its “Lettuce Eat” Food Market from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday (soft opening) and from 10 a.m. to noon April 27 (grand opening) at 2412 61st St.
For information, email ljones@odyacad.com, lhess@odyacad.com, ahallback@odyacad.com, or call 409-750-9289.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will feature an exhibition of ceramic art by visiting artist Jeff Forster through Thursday in the third floor gallery of the Fine Arts Building at 4015 Ave. Q.
The gallery will be open during regular college hours.
There also will be a workshop with Forster from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in the ceramics studio in the Fine Arts Building, and a closing reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the gallery.
For information, email Amanda Barry Jones at abarry@gc.edu.
Texas City Independent School District’s Education for the Future’s annual Youthfest and Duck Derby will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Sting Creek in Texas City. Sponsorships are available. For information, contact Christina Hall-Payne at cjhall@tcisd.org or 409-916-0108.
TEXAS CITY
The Art Gallery at College of the Mainland will feature “Slicing Time: Drawing and Narrative” by Chris Troutman during normal hours through May 7 at 1200 Amburn Road.
An artist talk will be at 9:30 a.m. April 10.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.com.edu.
TEXAS CITY
The Guitar Orchestra at College of the Mainland will host a spring concerto at 7:30 p.m. April 11 in the Fine Arts Recital Hall (F-117) on its campus at 1200 Amburn Road.
Music from Queen, Johnny Cash, Andy Mitchell, the Kinks, Bach, and more will be featured.
Admission is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.com.edu.
The Front Door Social & Charity Club is accepting applications for its annual scholarships at www.fdscc.org through April 13. Donations can be mailed to FDSCC, P.O. Box 65, La Marque, TX 77568.
For information, call Reginald Warren, 409-739-4782.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, along with the Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas will offer two scholarships to graduating seniors attending high school on Galveston Island. For information and application, visit www.ivyislefoundationoftexas.org. April 13 is the deadline to apply.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Education Foundation will have its annual Bulldog Bash from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13 in the parking lot of Hitchcock High School at 6629 FM 2004.
There also will be a car show. If you’d like to participate in car show or as a vendor, entry fee is $25.
For information, call Monica Cantrell at 409-316-6545, Ext. 1580.
The Kiwanis Club of La Marque is accepting applications for its annual scholarships from students in the Texas City, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Dickinson independent school districts through April 15. To obtain an application, email Rilee Born at rcrowder@crowderfuneralhome.com or visit the club’s Facebook page for information.
GALVESTON
East End Preschool will have its annual spring gala “Run for the Roses” from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. April 26 at Moody Mansion at 2618 Broadway.
Tickets must be purchased by April 19.
For tickets and information, call Shannan Pfeifer at 210-288-1615.
GALVESTON
Trinity Episcopal School will have its open enrollment event for grades PK2 through eighth-grade during normal business hours through May 10 at 720 23rd St.
For information, visit www.TESgalv.org or call Chloe Knauer at 409-765-9391.
