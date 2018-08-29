GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch will offer its “Time-Out” weekly educational/support sessions for caregivers and family members whose loved one has any type of disability/illness from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays in Room 2.506A at Jennie Sealy Hospital, 301 University Blvd.
For information and topic of the week, visit www.utmb.edu/?i=welcome, or contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District will offer its Diabetes 101 support group for people living with diabetes from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays in the WIC classroom in the Mid-County Annex, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
The group will be facilitated by a registered nurse and offers education about diabetes self-management.
To register, email chs@gchd.org or call 409-938-2293.
GALVESTON
The R.E.A.L. Program will be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M.
The licensed alcohol and drug abuse treatment center will offer a full range of treatment and education services for those needing help. For information, call 409-443-5451.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous H.O.W. No. 48068 group will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the East Room, of the Thelma Webber Community Center, 14304 Beriton.
For information, call 409-771-9221 or 409-457-9517.
LEAGUE CITY
The public information committee of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Bay Area Club, 2111 Webster St.
The group will be discussing how to inform the public better on what the group offers.
Call 409-877-1674 or 832-431-5639.
LEAGUE CITY
The Transition Plus peer support group will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays in the Family Life Center at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 Deke Slayton Highway.
The free meetings are open to all veterans, active duty, and immediate family members dealing with transition issues that may include PTSD, and emotional, personal, family and work issues.
Visit www.transitionplus.org or call 281-317-7335.
WEBSTER
The Clear Lake Stroke Support Group will meet from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Lake Regional Heart Hospital, Searcy Auditorium, 502 W. Medical Center Blvd.
A social begins at 12:30 p.m.
Call 281-537-3541, 281-461-1631 or 409-599-7505 (afternoon).
DICKINSON
The Galveston County Health District will offer its free “The Incredible Years” class for parents, guardians and caregivers of infants from newborn through 1-year-old from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 18 at Faith Lutheran Church at 800 FM 517 E.
Free diapers and a meal will be offered at every class. Seating is limited.
To register, email ssmith@fscgal.org or call 409-949-3471.
GALVESTON
The student-run clinic at St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., will be seeing patients from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Call 409-763-8521 to schedule an appointment.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous “Different Strokes” No. 52400 group will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Dayspring Church, 2215 FM 646 N.
For information, call 409-457-9517 or 832-496-4549.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Texas City WIC Clinic, 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-101.
For information, call 409-949-3471.
GALVESTON
NAMI Gulf Coast will provide a family and individual support group for anyone affected by mental illness from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
Trained facilitators will lead both group meetings in separate rooms.
Contact Jan Melis, jmelis@namigulfcoast.org or 281-585-3100 or 409-944-4328.
GALVESTON
The Change of Life group of Cocaine Anonymous will meet from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor on the west side of St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St.
Call 409-939-9498.
GALVESTON
Caregiver Connection will meet from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Island Community Center, Suite B101, Sand Dollar Room, 4700 Broadway.
The group is for family caregivers of seniors and adults with special needs and dementia. Attendees are encouraged to take their lunches; dessert will be provided.
To RSVP for group, contact Michelle Sierpina, msierpin@utmb.edu or 409-763-5604.
For information, contact Alice Williams, alice@moody.org or 409-741-2538.
GALVESTON
The Women Living with Heart Disease Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 in Room 2.268 of the Primary Care Pavilion at the University of Texas Medical Branch, 301 University Blvd.
Any woman living with heart disease is welcome.
For information, contact Sandy Yearout, sjy9352@yahoo.com or 832-798-8513.
TEXAS CITY
The Compassionate Friends of Galveston County will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
The group provides a caring environment in which bereaved parents, grandparents and adult siblings can talk freely about emotions and experiences they are going through, and receive the understanding support of others who have “been there.” For information, call 409-996-9440.
LA MARQUE
NAMI Gulf Coast will provide a family and individual support group for anyone affected by mental illness from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church at 1601 Lake Road. Trained facilitators will lead the group meetings in separate rooms.
Contact Jan Melis, jmelis@namigulfcoast.org or 281-585-3100 or 409-944-4328.
GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Galveston City WIC Clinic, 4700 Broadway, Suite F-102. For information, call 409-763-7207.
GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Sealy Center on Aging Learning Center will present “Vaccine Clinical Trials and Opportunities to Volunteer” at 10 a.m. Sept. 12 at the Primary Care Pavilion at 400 Harborside Drive, Suite 115 (enter building at Entrance A).
Diane Barrett and Amy McMahan with the UTMB Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences Clinical Trials Program will be the guest speakers. For ages 55 and older. Parking will be validated. Must RSVP.
To RSVP, call 409-771-3044.
DICKINSON
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Dickinson WIC Clinic at 2401 Termini St.
For information, call 409-337-7606.
NASSAU BAY
Houston Methodist St. John Hospital will offer a joint replacement information session from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 12 in the West Building of the hospital at 2035 Space Park Drive.
Dr. Michael Monmouth, a licensed physical therapist, will lead the discussion.
Light refreshments will be served. To RSVP, visit houstonmethodist.org/events or call 281-333-8899.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.