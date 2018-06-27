GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer the following events Wednesdays through July 25 at 2310 Sealy St.:
• 9:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. — Baby time: Babies and their parents will get to enjoy songs, bounces, books, puppets and rhymes; and
• 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — Story time: Engaging program featuring books, puppets, music and movement. For young children and their caregivers.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through July 25 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 11 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game events for students in grades 7-12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 15 (none on the Fourth of July) in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Space is limited to the first six registrants to arrive.
Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present its Get Animated! Make a Zoetrope event for ages 10-12 at 2 p.m. today in the meeting room of the library at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-949-3007.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have the following events at 2 p.m. on the following dates as a part of its summer program at 8005 Barry Ave.:
• Get Crafty! We’re making rain makers — today;
• Galveston Bay Ambassadors: Fish, crabs, oysters and shrimp, oh my! — Thursday; and
• Water Day! Relay Race Day! (take clothes you can get wet in) — Friday.
For information and a complete itinerary, call 409-986-7814, or visit the library’s Facebook page.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present its marionettes event for ages 6-9 at 10 a.m. Thursday in the meeting room of the library at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-949-3007.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will present its Alternative Rock with Ranger Lisa of Galveston Island State Park event at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get to learn about the Anthropocene era, which is filled with plastic debris.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its coastal crafts event for adults from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and July 18 in the Fox Room and the Wortham Auditorium of the library, respectively, at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Craft Palooza event for ages 12-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in the meeting room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Participants will get a chance to make origami, button making, and more.
For information, call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Paws to Read event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 2310 Sealy St.
Beginning readers will get to practice their reading skills with Oliver the Therapy Dog.
To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or stop by the children’s desk.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Lego Free Build activity for ages 6-14 at 10 a.m. Fridays through July 27 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Drop-in Stop Motion Animation event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Children’s Department of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
A representative from Moody Gardens will be on hand for this global celebration of our ocean.
Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
