GALVESTON
Communities in Schools of Galveston County will have its annual “Mentors and Me” recruitment event from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. today in the library of Central Media Arts Academy at 3014 Sealy St.
All interested persons must complete a background check for the Galveston Independent School District. Take driver’s license or state ID.
For information, call Renda Hardeman or JoCarol Murry at 409-762-6226 or 409-765-5395.
Texas City Independent School District will have its fall open houses from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at Levi Fry Intermediate School, all of its middle schools, and the Calvin Vincent Early Childhood Center. For information, visit www.tcisd.org.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City High School Cheer Clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the gym of the school at 1431 Ninth Ave. N.
For boys and girls ages 5-12. Registration is $30 in advance or $35 the day of. Early registration will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday in the school’s cafeteria.
For information, call 409-770-4140.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Foundation will have its gala at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Tanya Baker, William McGarvey, and Michael Navarro will be honored.
Tickets are $125 per person. To purchase, visit www.com.edu/giving/galatickets.
GALVESTON
The Galveston College Art Dept. will host its 38th annual student art exhibition through Sept. 28 in the Fine Arts Gallery on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
For information, contact John Stovall, jstovall@gc.edu or 409-944-1320.
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood High School’s Mighty Mustang Band will host a marching band competition Sept. 29 at Henry Winston Stadium at 702 Greenbriar.
Admission is $15 for all-day tickets, or $10 each for preliminaries or finals. Ages 5 and younger will be admitted for free.
Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. and will close at 5 p.m.; and then re-open at 6 p.m. for finals.
For information, visit http://smalltownbigsound.org.
TEXAS CITY
The La Marque High School Class of 2019 will have its Spirit Day fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at Gringo’s Tex-Mex Restaurant at 10200 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
The restaurant will donate 20 percent of proceeds to the class during this timeframe. Participants must present flier at time of purchase.
To obtain a flier and get more information, email jurps@tcisd.org or call 409-938-4261.
The Clear Creek Education Foundation will have its fifth annual “Dine Out To Donate” event Oct 1; and its “Ride to Give” event is set for Oct. 5 through Oct. 7 on the Kemah Boardwalk.
Residents are invited to dine out at 64 participating restaurants on Oct. 1.
For information on both events, call 281-284-0174.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.