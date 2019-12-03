LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its teen gaming event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Coastal Crafts — Seaside Holiday Ornaments with artist Annette Kinslow will be available for ages 18 and older from 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
The event is free, but registration is required. To register, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its “Olaf’s Night Before Christmas” Storytime event for ages 1-5 at 11 a.m. Thursday at 8005 Barry Ave.
For information, call 409-986-7814.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Read to Rover program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 13302 Sixth St.
Time slots at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. will be available for each of the dogs. For school-aged children.
For information, call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Christmas Countdown Story presentation at 4 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 23 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
GALVESTON
The Young Adult Library Leaders (Y.A.L.L.) teen leadership group will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present Saturday Stories at 10 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
DICKINSON
The Friends of the Dickinson Public Library will have its used book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 4411 state Highway 3.
Donations of books, magazines, DVDs and puzzles also will be accepted.
For information, call 281-534-3812.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its Meet the Author book signing and discussion from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 8005 Barry Ave.
David H. Peterson, author of “I Have Come A Long Way,” will be the featured author. Light refreshments will be served.
For information, call 409-986-7814.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Preschool Story Time at 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
