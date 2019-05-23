GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
LA MARQUE
The Gulf Coast Safety Institute at College of the Mainland will offer its Drone Pilot Test Prep Course at the following times and dates at 320 Delany Road:
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Friday; and
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 23 and Aug. 29; and 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 30.
Financial aid will be available for qualified students. To sign up, visit www.com.edu/gcsi.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Ladies Who Lunch event will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Carolyn Davis-Jones, a professional global career development facilitator, will be the guest speaker.
The cost of lunch will be $12. To RSVP, email kaela@texascitychamber.com.
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
The Rotary Club of Galveston is accepting nominations for its inaugural Galveston Employee of the Year Award initiative through June 1 at https://portal.clubrunner.ca/3808. Nominees must work in Galveston, but don’t have to reside on the island or be affiliated with the Rotary Club to be considered. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann at budelmann5910@comcast.net, or Ruth Finkelstein-Suhler at leahone@aol.com.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon June 4 at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. June 4 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have a business luncheon at 11:30 a.m. June 5 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Reid Ryan, president of the Houston Astros, will be the guest speaker.
Attendees are encouraged to wear Astros gear. Tickets are $25 per person in advance or $30 at the door.
For tickets and information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
