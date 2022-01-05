The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present a story fair at 10 a.m. select Thursdays via Zoom. Preregistration is required by calling 409-763-8854, Ext. 161. Recommended for ages 3-5. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Friendswood Library Movie Night will be at 6:30 p.m. today at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. “The Lady from Shanghai” will be shown. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library is encouraging children to sign up for its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Reading Challenge during normal library hours at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For children who haven’t entered kindergarten. To sign up, visit rosenberg.beanstack.org.
Helen Hall Library will have its Pop-Up Storytimes event at 10:15 a.m. Friday at a location to be determined. Children’s librarians will read stories; for ages 3-5 and their caregivers. For information, call 281-554-1102.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its Dungeons and Dragons event for ages 18 and older from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To sign up, email Ashley Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer its Rattle & Rhyme storytime at 10:10 a.m. Mondays; Toddler Time storytime at 10:10 a.m. Tuesdays; and Preschool Storytime at 10:10 a.m. Wednesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-482-7135.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Intro to Birding with Kristine Rivers of Birding for Fun for ages 18 and older from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom. The class is free. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “Once Upon a Wardrobe” by Patti Callahan will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Friendswood Public Library’s community chess nights will be at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own board. All ages are welcome. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Friends of the Rosenberg Library is accepting donations of gently used books from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays or 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the rear door in the alley of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information or to schedule a time to drop-off, email admin@friendsofthe
The Friendswood Public Library will offer genealogy classes at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. No registration required. For information, call 281-482-7135.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.