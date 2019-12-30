LEAGUE CITY
The University of Texas Medical Branch will present its Bring Your Lunch ‘n Learn Seminar from noon to 1 p.m. today in Room 2.205 at 2240 Interstate 45 S.
For information, contact Kenneth Macpherson, ksmacphe@utmb.edu or 832-505-7560.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous “Different Strokes” No. 52400 group will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Dayspring Church, 2215 FM 646 N.
For information, call 409-457-9517 or 832-496-4549.
Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse will offer its Battering Intervention and Prevention Program from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays in Dickinson, and during the same timeframe Wednesdays in Galveston. Locations will be disclosed upon registration of the ongoing classes. For information and to pre-register, visit https://avda-tx.org/battering-intervention.
TEXAS CITY
The Christ Over Our Life Christian Substance Abuse Program will be available at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Truth Missionary Baptist Church at 4032 FM 1765.
For information, call the Rev. Johnny Grimes at 409-457-7382.
GALVESTON
The Change of Life group of Cocaine Anonymous will meet from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor on the west side of St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St.
Call 409-939-9498.
Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in Room 108 at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston (enter on North side of church). Call 559-356-7097.
LEAGUE CITY
The Transition Plus peer support group will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays in the Family Life Center at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 Deke Slayton Highway.
The free meetings are open to all veterans, active duty, and immediate family members dealing with transition issues that may include PTSD, and emotional, personal, family and work issues.
Visit www.transitionplus.org or call 281-317-7335.
GALVESTON
The Women Living with Heart Disease Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in Room 2.268 of the Primary Care Pavilion at the University of Texas Medical Branch, 301 University Blvd.
Any woman living with heart disease is welcome.
For information, contact Sandy Yearout, sjy9352@yahoo.com or 832-798-8513.
TEXAS CITY
The Compassionate Friends of Galveston County will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
The group provides a caring environment in which bereaved parents, grandparents and adult siblings can talk freely about emotions and experiences they are going through, and receive the understanding support of others who have “been there.”
For information, call 409-996-9440.
