The Ball High School Class of 1976 alumni committee is accepting applications for its scholarship in memory of Sterling W. Patrick. Any senior at Ball High School is eligible to apply. Monday is the deadline to apply. For eligibility criteria, email Debra Liedy at dliedy@yahoo.com.
The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
TEXAS CITY
In celebration of Women’s History Month, College of the Mainland will present a free event from 12:30 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. Tuesday in its conference center at 1200 Amburn Road.
Jennifer Schuett, a child abduction survivor and motivational speaker, will be the featured guest.
For information, email lbush@com.edu or call 409-938-8413.
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe High School Theatre Department will perform its University Interscholastic League One Act Play competition piece, “The Last Night of Ballyhoo,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in its auditorium at 16000 state Highway 6.
There’s a suggested $5 donation per person at the door. For information, email haley.tucker@sfisd.org.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2019-20 school year at 5701 FM 2004.
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays Wednesday through June 6, and Aug. 5 through the remainder of the school year. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1.
For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will present “Finding Nemo’s Garden: Sea and Science in the Land of the Renaissance” at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
The lecture will feature writer, producer, director and cinematographer Paul Cater Deaton.
For information, visit www.gc.edu.
The College of the Mainland board of trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the school’s conference center at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit www.com.edu.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will feature an exhibition of ceramic art by visiting artist Jeff Forster through April 4 in the third floor gallery of the Fine Arts Building at 4015 Ave. Q.
There also will be a workshop with Forster from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 4 in the ceramics studio in the Fine Arts Building, and a closing reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 4 in the gallery.
For information, email Amanda Barry Jones at abarry@gc.edu.
Texas City Independent School District’s Education for the Future’s annual Youthfest and Duck Derby will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 6 at Sting Creek in Texas City. Sponsorships are available. For information, contact Christina Hall-Payne at cjhall@tcisd.org or 409-916-0108.
GALVESTON
Moody Gardens will offer its Home School Days events for students who are homeschooled at 1 Hope Blvd. on the following dates:
• April 10 — Rainforest Pyramid and Aquarium Pyramid; and
• Sept. 11 — Discovery Pyramid and MG 3D Theater;
Fees are $15 for per person for non-members or $3 per person for members (must show Moody Gardens membership card at check-in).
RSVP must be made at least two weeks in advance. To RSVP or get more information, email specialist@moodygardens.org or call 409-683-4281.
HOUSTON
The Bachelor of Fine Arts Exhibition at the University of Houston-Clear Lake will be April 11 through May 6 at 2700 Bay Area Blvd.
An opening reception will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 11 in the art gallery in the Bayou Building on its campus. For information and hours, visit www.uhcl.edu/art-gallery.
The Front Door Social & Charity Club is accepting applications for its annual scholarships at www.fdscc.org through April 13. Donations can be mailed to FDSCC, P.O. Box 65, La Marque, TX 77568.
For information, call Reginald Warren, 409-739-4782.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, along with the Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas will offer two scholarships to graduating seniors attending high school on Galveston Island. For information and application, visit www.ivyislefoundationoftexas.org. April 13 is the deadline to apply.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Education Foundation will have its annual Bulldog Bash from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13 in the parking lot of Hitchcock High School at 6629 FM 2004.
There also will be a car show. If you’d like to participate in car show or as a vendor, entry fee is $25.
For information, call Monica Cantrell at 409-316-6545, Ext. 1580.
The Kiwanis Club of La Marque is accepting applications for its annual scholarships from students in the Texas City, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Dickinson independent school districts through April 15. To obtain an application, email Rilee Born at rcrowder@crowderfuneralhome.com or visit the club’s Facebook page for information.
