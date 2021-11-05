KEMAH
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Yachting with the Mayors event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday aboard the FantaSea Yacht at 3 Kemah Waterfront St.
For tickets and information, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its business book club event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee, 2471 Interstate 45 S., Suite 200.
Glenn Freedman, Ph.D., will be the facilitator. “Business Made Simple” by Donald Miller will be discussed.
Free for members, and $10 for all others. To register, visit leaguecitychamber.com or email Briana Little, briana@leaguecitychamber.com.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Health & Wellness Expo from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St.
To sign up as a vendor or sponsor, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have a free evening reception to hear all the trip details on its trip to Greece in 2022 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at its office at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Those interested in going on the trip will receive a $100 discount for attending.
For information and to register, visit tclmchamber.com.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its rescheduled Jimmy Hayley Golf Classic Wednesday and Thursday at Bayou Golf Course in Texas City. For information, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will present its free Level UP workshop series at 10 a.m. Thursday at its office at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
“Introduction to H.U.B. Certification” will be the topic of discussion.
For information and to sign up, email levelup@tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
HOUSTON
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its State of the Legislature luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Grace Church Houston, 14505 Interstate 45 N.
State Sen. Larry Taylor, State Reps. Dr. Greg Bonnen and Mayes Middleton, and Congressman Randy Weber will be on program.
Admission is $25 for members and $35 for all others. To purchase tickets, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce, Jimmy Fullen, and the Big A$$ Crawfish Bash will honor veterans with an open bar party on the patio event from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 100 Perkins Ave., Suite B2.
Registration is required. To register, email briana@leaguecitychamber.com.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will have its annual meeting and elections at 6 p.m. Thursday at Jose’s Cantina, 1021 state Highway 87.
For information, call 409-684-5940.
WEBSTER
The Webster Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Fridays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ at 21361 Interstate 45 N.
Membership is free.
For information, call April Ciccarello, 409-747-1317.
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce will have its Heritage Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at Runge Park, 4605 Peck St.
There will be live music, a historical display, food, a petting zoo, antique tractors, vendors, a “kid’s zone,” an Old Smokey cook-off, corn hole and barrel racing.
For information, visit santafetexaschamber.com or call 409-925-8558.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its State of Health Care breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Nov. 17 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St.
Dan Newman, Noel J. Cardenas, Dr. Williams Phillips, and Stephen K. Jones Jr. will be on the panel.
Admission is $25 for members and $35 for all others. To purchase tickets, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
WEBSTER
The Bay Area Networking Group will have its end of month mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Chuy’s Tex-Mex at 20975 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Jan McGovern, 281-910-2500.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
For information, call 409-684-5940.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its Christmas Open House from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
For information, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will present “What Is Stress? — Awaken the Art of Self-Discovery” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 19 at College of the Mainland League City, 411 W. Main St., Room 116.
Sujan Shah will be the speaker at the luncheon. Admission is $25 for members and $35 for all others. To sign up, email briana@leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 177th annual meeting Jan. 29 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd.
“Urban Cowboy” is the theme as the chamber will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Gilley’s. There will be a feature performance by Mickey Gilley, and Johnny Lee.
For information, contact Gina Spagnola, gspagnola@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326. Visit galvestonchamber.com.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Mardi Gras golf classic from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Magnolia Creek Golf Club, 1501 Bay Area Blvd.
For registration and information, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
GALVESTON
Galveston College is offering free training for businesses in response to COVID-19.
Funds are available for training and retraining existing full-time employees, as well as furloughed and laid-off employees and new hires.
For information, contact Rick Segura, rsegura@gc.edu or 409-944-1292.
