TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer free one-hour computer classes in the meeting room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Patrons must arrive between 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. to complete a pretest; and the classes will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The following classes will be offered:
• Basic mouse — today;
• Basic computers — Keyboard and Terminology — Sept. 14; and
• Basic Windows 10 — Files and Saving — Sept. 28.
To register, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Teenagers are invited to join Rosenberg Library’s Y.A.L.L. volunteer group, which meets from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today in the Fox Room of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
The volunteer group is for students in grades 7-12, and includes free activities and snacks.
For information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library’s Animé and Manga Club will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
The club will read manga, discuss old and new favorites, and take part in new manga based activities each month.
Snacks will be provided. For ages 12-18.
Call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“The Undoing Project,” by Michael Lewis, will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Natural Law,” by Wren Richards will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library is inviting young children to participate in its 50 Books Before Kindergarten program at 2310 Sealy St.
Parents are encouraged to sign up their child/children to read 50 books before the New Year, and the participants will will win a free book.
Registration is ongoing. Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library is inviting teens ages 12-18 to play board games they have never played before from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present its Makerspace Drop-In: Make a Pirate Treasure Chest event from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present Uncover Your Family History at the Library for adults at 10 a.m. Sept. 21 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Attendees will get to discover family history with Ancestry and HeritageQuest.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Artists’ Alley — Crafting Workshop event for students ages 12-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21 in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
HITCHCOCK
Author Ron Kenney will present a book discussion and sign copies of his book “An Englishman in Texas” at 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Hitchcock Public Library at 8005 Barry Ave.
Books also will be available for purchase, and refreshments will be served.
For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
