GALVESTON
Galveston College will have its 2019 fall festival from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday on the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing lawn on its campus, 4015 Ave. Q.
In addition, the Office of Financial Aid will host its semiannual FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) Fest from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing.
Admission is free and open for all ages. In the event of inclement weather, festivities will be held in the Hermes Fitness Center on campus. For information, call 409-944-1302.
SANTA FE
Santa Fe Independent School District’s Kubacak Elementary School will host a kick-off pizza party for the WATCH D.O.G.S. (Dads Of Great Students) program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 4131 Warpath Ave.
If you’re interested in participating, contact counselor Teresa Fatheree, 409-925-9605.
For information on program, visit www.fathers.com/watchdogs.
FRIENDSWOOD
Friendswood High School will have its homecoming parade at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Friendswood Drive.
The homecoming game will begin at 7 p.m. Friday at Henry Winston Stadium, 702 Greenbriar.
For information, email Laura Peter, lpeter@fisdk12.net, or Kristen Balch, kbalch@fisdk12.net.
The Friendswood Schools Museum also will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 208 West Spreading Oaks. For information, contact Dayna Owen, dowen@fisdk12.net or 281-482-1267.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will present its 16th annual Monster Musik Guitar Concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Fine Arts Building Recital Hall on its campus at 1200 Amburn Road.
The concert will be under the direction of John Kiefer, and will feature songs such as “Zombie” and “Helter Skelter.”
Admission is free. For information, visit www.com.edu/fine-arts/music-program or call 409-933-8545.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque High School Class of 2020 and student council will have a haunted house fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the high school, 300 Vauthier Road.
Admission is $5 per person and candy will be given to all attendees. Take a can good and get $1 off admission.
For information, email jurps@tcisd.org, bbell@tcisd.org, or call 409-938-4261.
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Historical Society will host its ninth annual Historween Night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the old Friendswood Junior High School, 402 Laurel St. (across from the Perry home).
For information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Chapter of Black Ex Students of Texas will have its costume and casino party fundraiser from 8 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at Stuttgarden Plaza inside Mall of the Mainland, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Tickets are $20 per person.
For information and tickets, call Dedrick Johnson, 409-939-8102 or visit http://blackexes.net/about-us.
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Education Foundation will have its 19th annual awards presentation and gala Nov. 2 at the South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center, 2500 South Shore Blvd.
Tickets are available at www.ClearCreek EducationFoundation.org. For information, call 281-284-0174.
FRIENDSWOOD
Cline Elementary School will have its Harvest for the Holidays food drive Nov. 4 through Nov. 20 at 505 Briarmeadow.
The community is asked to drop off can goods at the front office.
For information, call Michelle Bowman, 281-482-1201.
FRIENDSWOOD
Friendswood Independent School District will be honoring veterans at the following times and locations:
• Westwood Elementary School first-graders will have a Veterans Day program at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at 506 W. Edgewood Drive; for information, call 281-482-3341;
• Friendswood High School will have its annual salute to veterans at 11:15 a.m. Nov. 8 at 702 Greenbriar Drive; all veterans are asked to arrive by 10 a.m. in the library; service dogs are welcome; contact Diane Hanegan, dhanegan@comcast.net, or call the school, 281-482-3413; and
• Cline Elementary School will honor veterans who are invited by family or friends of current students; for information, call 281-482-1201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.