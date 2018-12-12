TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 19 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have the following events for adults ages 18 and older in its Fox Room at 2310 Sealy St.:
• 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday and Dec. 27 — Adult Board Game Night;
• 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 19 — The Poetry of Edgar Allan Poe, by Robert Frank; and
• 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 20 — Adult Trivia Night.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friends of the Friendswood Public Library will have its sneak peek of its book sale at 4 p.m. Friday at 416 S. Friendswood Drive.
The book sale will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 21, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Dec. 20.
For information, call 281-482-7135.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Gaming event for students in grades 7-12 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday the Wortham Auditorium on the first floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Board games, Mario Kart, and Smash Bros on the Wii U will be available.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library is inviting teens ages 12-18 to play board games they have never played before from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will offer a Christmas children’s craft event for ages 2-12 at 1 p.m. Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave.
For information, visit the library’s Facebook page or call 409-986-7814.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Purchases of books in the shop helps to buy new books for the library.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library’s Teen Book Club (ages 12-18) will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21 in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Teens will get to discuss books, choose books to read, and pick up the next discussion book.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Breakfast with Santa event for children at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 22 at 2310 Sealy St.
Parents must pre-register their child/children. Take your own camera.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library is inviting children to participate in its Christmas Countdown with Stories book event daily at 4 p.m. through Dec. 22 at 2310 Sealy St.
Children will get to enjoy festive holiday stories leading up to Christmas Day.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present its Kids in the Kitchen event from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 26 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present The Yule Ball for ages 12-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 27 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Photography 1860-1890 exhibit will be on display during normal hours through Dec. 31 in the Harris Gallery at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
The exhibit will include the earliest known photographs of downtown Galveston, which were taken by Sache & Potter Studio in 1861, just before the Civil War. Other early photos also will be featured.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Read to Rover program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at 13302 Sixth St.
Time slots at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. will be available for each of the dogs. For school-aged children.
For information, call 409-925-5540.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
GALVESTON
Galveston Reads 2019 will have its discussion leader training from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 7 in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
“No Apparent Distress: A Doctor’s Coming of Age on the Front Lines of American Medicine,” by Dr. Rachel Pearson is the 2019 selection.
To RSVP, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call Dustan Archer at 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 12 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Americanah,” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Blue Orchard,” by Jackson Taylor, will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.