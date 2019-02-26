Ribbon cuttings
DICKINSON
Noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday: St. Hope Foundation at 3750 Medical Park Drive, Suite 150.
GALVESTON
4 p.m. March 8: Office of State Rep. Mayes Middleton at 2101 Mechanic St., Suite 254.
TEXAS CITY
11:30 a.m. March 15: DeMontrond Hyundai at 3260 Interstate 45.
•••
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
GALVESTON
The Port of Galveston will have an open house from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Cruise Terminal No. 2 at 2702 Harborside Drive.
Attendees will get an opportunity to learn about and provide input on the Port’s strategic master plan.
For information, call Cristina Galego at 409-766-6119 or visit portofgalveston.com.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
LA MARQUE
The Gulf Coast Safety Institute in partnership with the University of Texas at Arlington will offer the following courses at 320 Delany Road:
• Managing Hazardous Waste Workshop — Friday;
• Trainer Course in OSHA Standards for the Construction Industry — March 26 through March 29;
• Flagger Training — April 2;
• Flagger Train the Trainer — April 3; and
• Traffic Control Supervisor — April 4 and April 5.
To register, contact the University of Texas at Arlington at cedquestions@uta.edu or 866-906-9190.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon March 5 at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. March 5 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a trip to Galveston County Day at the Capitol on March 6. Bus transportation will be available. For information, call 409-763-5326.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have the following Galveston County Lemonade Day events:
• Build a Stand, Spark a Dream and Best Tasting Contest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27 at Village Hardware at 6627 Stewart Road in Galveston;
• Build a Stand in La Marque from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 28 at La Marque Public Works at 4916 Texas Ave., Suite C, in La Marque;
• Lemonade Day — Support Young Entrepreneurs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 4 at various locations across Galveston County; and
• Lemonade Day Spirit Day at 8 a.m. May 11 at Schlitterbahn at 2026 Lockheed Road in Galveston.
For more detailed information, visit lemonadeday.org, www.GalvestonChamber.com, or call 409-763-5326.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 12th annual Galveston Women’s Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 9 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 7 Hope Blvd.
Former First Lady, Laura Bush, will be the keynote speaker.
For information, contact Frances Moody at fmoody@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326.
LA MARQUE
The Gulf Coast Safety Institute at College of the Mainland will offer its Drone Pilot Test Prep Course at the following times and dates at 320 Delany Road:
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 17 and May 23; and 8 a.m. to noon May 24; and
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 23 and Aug. 29; and 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 30.
Financial aid will be available for qualified students. To sign up, visit www.com.edu/gcsi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.