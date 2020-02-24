GALVESTON
Odyssey Academy will have its “Lettuce Eat!” Food Market for the Community event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today, March 17, March 31, April 14, April 28 and May 19 at 2412 61st St.
Registration must be completed the same day and time as distribution.
For information, email Lynn Jones, ljones@odyacad.com, or Allie Hallback, ahallback@odyacad.com or call the school, 409-750-9289.
HOUSTON
The University of Houston-Clear Lake will present “Nappy Hair Stories” written and performed by Laura D. Oliver at 7:30 p.m. today in the Bayou Theater on its campus, 2700 Bay Area Blvd.
Oliver will have a conversation with the audience about her relationship with her hair. The free event is in conjunction with Black History Month and sponsored by the Office of Student Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
For information, visit uhcl.edu/BayouTheater or call 281-283-3024.
The Dickinson Independent School District’s Education Foundation will present “Gator Tales” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DISDEDF. The reading initiative is aimed at fostering a love of reading among elementary students. If you’d like to participate as a guest reader, email Amanda Flannery, aflannery@dickinsonisd.org.
The Friendswood Independent School District’s Education Foundation will accept donations toward its annual Adopt-A-Grant Campaign through March 6. To donate, visit www.FISDFoundation.com. For information, contact Ashley Adair, aadair@fisdk12.net or 281-996-6655.
The Texas City High School Baseball Booster Club will have a golf tournament fundraiser event March 15 at Topgolf, 21401 Interstate 45 N., in Webster. Deadline to register is March 10. For information, email texascitybaseball@gmail.com or call Meredith Wray, 409-739-6276.
HOUSTON
The exhibition “African American Artists” will be showcased through March 21 in the art gallery of the University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd.
Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays. For information, visit www.uhcl.edu/art-gallery or call 281-283-2060.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Noon Optimist Club will conduct its 80th annual Youth Oratorical Contest at 10 a.m. March 21 at Texas A&M University at Galveston, 200 Seawolf Parkway.
Any youth born on or after Oct. 2, 2000 are eligible to compete (no degree-seeking students in college). All speeches on the topic “Just Imagine a World Without Boundaries” must be prepared by the student and must be between four and five minutes long. Prizes will be awarded.
For information or a copy of the contest rules and entry form, call Robert Bastien, 409-763-2454.
The Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau is accepting applicants for more than $200,000 worth of scholarships for Galveston County high school students through March 30. For applications and requirements, visit https://txfb.us/TFBscholar or email Deana Fuchs, deana.fuchs16@gmail.com.
The College of the Mainland Art Gallery is accepting submissions of two-dimensional, three-dimensional and photography/digital works for its Juried High School Art Exhibition through April 6. The exhibition is set for April 13 through April 29 at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Open to students in Texas City, Dickinson, Hitchcock, La Marque, Santa Fe, League City, Friendswood, Kemah, Bacliff and San Leon. For information, visit www.com.edu/gallery or call 409-933-8354.
Seniors at Texas City High School are invited to apply for the F. W. Walton Dwayne Pulley Memorial Scholarship by noon May 1. The $2,500 scholarship is for students pursuing a degree in an industrial trade (can be a trade school), construction or construction engineering. Must have a GPA of 2.5 or higher. For information and application, email marketing@waltonroofing.com or visit www.fwwalton.com/scholarship.
The Ball High School Project Graduation Committee of 2020 is accepting donations for its annual graduation party set for May 28 at Moody Gardens in Galveston. If you’d like to donate, contact Desa Polivka, desa78@gmail.com or 409-682-1113.
Galveston College is sponsoring a study-abroad trip June 7 through June 19 in Costa Rica. The educational trip will explore the mysteries of the Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve. To reserve a spot, submit the study-abroad reservation form at https://gc.edu/costaricatrip and pay a deposit of $250 by March 30. Payment in full is due April 30. For information, email Sandra Metoyer, smetoyer@gc.edu, or Ana Sanchez, asanchez@gc.edu.
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s Head Start Program is accepting applications for children ages 3-4 for the 2020-21 school year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The program offers free full-day early childhood development services to age and income-eligible children. For locations and required documents to register, call 409-692-0251 or 409-762-9019.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2020-21 school year during normal business hours weekdays at 5701 FM 2004.
Children must be 3 or 4 years old.
For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
