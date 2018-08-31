GOVERNMENT & CITIES
• The Galveston County and Federal Courthouse will be closed Monday.
• The city offices of Galveston, League City, Bayou Vista, Texas City, Dickinson, Tiki Island, Friendswood, Kemah, La Marque and Jamaica Beach will be closed Monday.
• There will be no trash pickup Monday in Galveston. Monday trash will be picked up Tuesday and so on.
• Trash services will not be affected in the cities of Dickinson, League City, Jamaica Beach and Texas City on Monday. Biosphere 1 Recycle Center in Texas City will be closed Monday.
• There will be no trash pickup on Tiki Island and in the city of Friendswood on Monday.
• Information wasn’t provided from the cities of Clear Lake Shores, Hitchcock and Santa Fe.
SCHOOLS
• Students in the Dickinson, Hitchcock, Texas City, Friendswood and Santa Fe independent school districts, Satori, Ambassadors Preparatory Academy, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, O’Connell College Preparatory School, Odyssey Academy, Trinity Episcopal School, Holy Family Catholic School, Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy, True Cross Catholic School, Upward Hope Academy and Abundant Life Christian School will not have classes Monday.
• Galveston College, Texas A&M University at Galveston and the University of Houston-Clear Lake will be closed Monday.
• Information wasn’t provided from Clear Creek, Galveston and High Island independent school districts, Bay Area Christian School, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, Pine Drive Christian School and College of the Mainland.
LIBRARIES
• The La Marque Public Library and the Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe will be closed today through Monday.
• Helen Hall Library in League City will be closed Sunday and Monday.
• Rosenberg Library and the Hitchcock, Moore Memorial and Dickinson public libraries will be closed Monday.
• Information wasn’t provided from the Friendswood Public Library.
• Mail will not be delivered Monday. All county post offices will be closed Monday.
OTHER CLOSINGS
• Most banks will be closed Monday.
• Island Express will not be in operation Monday. Services will resume Tuesday.
• The Daily News offices will be closed Monday. Circulation calls for missed deliveries will be answered from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday at 409-683-5260.
Texas A&M Galveston is open on Labor Day.
