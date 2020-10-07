Rosenberg Library will present “Yoga Basics” with Megan of Barefoot Girl Yoga at 10 a.m. today via Zoom. To sign up, email awelborn@rosenberg-library.org. The course is free.
Rosenberg Library will have its Storytime: Virtual Zoom programs at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 2. For ages 2-5 and their parents/guardians. To sign up, visit https://rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Rosenberg Library’s Children’s Department will offer educational pick-ups for children throughout the month of October with library checkout. Through Saturday, children will get a Halloween-themed magic decoration with library material checkout. Supplies are limited. For information, visit https://rosenberg-library.org/curbside or https://rosenberg-library.org/grab-bag.
The Saturday Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “Indigo Girl” by Natasha Boyd will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
Workforce Solutions will offer free job search seminars virtually through Friendswood Public Library at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, Oct. 20, Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 via Zoom. To sign up, visit www.zoom.com and enter Meeting ID: 829-9099-5466 and passcode: 5466. For information, call 281-482-7135.
Rosenberg Library will have its Baby Talk: Virtual Zoom programs at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 1. For ages 0-2 and their parents/guardians. To sign up, visit https://rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
Rosenberg Library will present “The Power of Meditation and Gratitude” for ages 18 and older at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 via Zoom. To sign up, email awelborn@rosenberg-library.org for Zoom access and assistance.
The Adult Animé and Manga Club for ages 18 and older at Rosenberg Library will meet from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20 via Zoom. For meeting information, email scarter@rosenberg-library.org.
Adult Crafts to Go! for ages 18 and older will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21 via Zoom. The group will make Day of the Dead skull bracelets. To sign up to schedule a time to pick up your supplies, email awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
Rosenberg Library’s Children’s Department is encouraging patrons to visit its Halloween photo-op stations throughout the month of October. Take your own camera and email photo and phone number to child@rosenberg-library.org and the library will call you. The library also will have its October Story Walk: Tailypo by Joanna Galdone events during the month of October as well. For information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
