Ribbon cuttings
Galveston
4:30 p.m. Thursday: Big Brothers Big Sisters Gulf Coast, 1021 61st St., Suite A600.
•••
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council has canceled its Thursday meeting in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
For information, contact José Boix at jaboix@aol.com or 409-945-0492.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Taste of the Bay event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center, 2500 South Shore Blvd.
There also will be wine/cheese/craft beer and food pairing/tasting seminars available from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
For ages 21 and older. For tickets and information, visit LeagueCityChamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon Oct. 1 at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
Texas-New Mexico Power has grants available for qualifying nonprofits, including those applying on behalf of schools and municipalities, in areas served by the electricity provider.
Visit tnmp.com/grants to review grants information, then follow the link to the application.
The application window ends Oct. 15. Funding will be completed later in the year. For information, email community@tnmp.com.
Email business calendar items to business@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5239.
