Rosenberg Library will have its baby talk program at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays through July 27 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For ages 0-2 and their parents/guardians. Seating is limited. Must register. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
Friendswood Public Library offers toddler storytime for ages birth to 3 years old at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays (weather permitting) at the Centennial Park Amphitheater at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit www.friendswood.lib.tx.us or call 281-482-7135.
The Friends of the Rosenberg Library is accepting donations of gently used books from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays or 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the rear door in the alley of the library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information or to schedule a time to drop-off, email admin@friendsofthe rosenberglibrary.org.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its game day event for ages 7-12 at 1 p.m. today via its Facebook page. For information, visit hitchcockpubliclibrary.org.
The Friendswood Public Library’s Chess Club will have tournament play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays via chess.com. To join, visit www.chess.com/club/friendswood-public-library-chess-club/join. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. Community chess nights will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own board. All ages are welcome. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its board game night for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2317 Sealy St. in Galveston. To register, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Yoga Basics with Megan activity for ages 18 and older from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday via Zoom. The class is free. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Friendswood Public Library offers preschool storytime for ages 3-6 at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays (weather permitting) at the Centennial Park Amphitheater at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit www.friendswood.lib.tx.us or call 281-482-7135.
Rosenberg Library will have its storytime program at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesdays through July 28 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For ages 2-5 and their parents/guardians. Seating is limited. Must register. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
Friendswood Public Library will offer its ESL — Adult English Conversation Class at 11 a.m. Wednesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Hitchcock Public Library will offer a craft event at 1 p.m. Wednesday via its Facebook page. Participants will learn about recycling plastics and will get to make flower planters out of plastic containers. For information, visit hitchcockpubliclibrary.org.
The Hitchcock Public Library will present “Amazon Animals” in conjunction with Moody Gardens at 1 p.m. Thursday in the park next to the library at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, visit hitchcockpubliclibrary.org.
The Friends of the Library at Friendswood Public Library will offer its adult craft nights at 7 p.m. Thursdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Hitchcock Public Library will present storytime at 10:30 a.m. Friday via its Facebook page. Subject to be determined. For information, visit hitchcockpubliclibrary.org.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Saturday Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “No Secret Too Small” by Loretta Miles Tollerson will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
