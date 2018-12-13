GALVESTON
Festival of Lights and ICE LAND Pole-to-Pole at Moody Gardens will be open daily through Jan. 6 at 1 Hope Blvd.
Value Days hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (ICE LAND); and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Festival of Lights. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (ICE LAND); and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for Festival of Lights.
On Christmas Day, ICE LAND will be open from noon to 10 p.m., and Festival of Lights will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
For information and tickets, visit www.moodygardens.org/holiday_season or call 409-744-4673.
DICKINSON
The 21st annual Dickinson Festival of Lights will be daily from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 23 at Paul Hopkins Park at 1000 FM 517.
Admission is free.
No parking will be available at the park. There will be free parking and shuttle buses running from the Dickinson Plaza Shopping Center at Exit No. 19, FM 517 on the Interstate 45 N. feeder road.
For information, visit dfoltx.com or call Charles Suderman at 713-906-4924.
GALVESTON
The Bryan Museum will have its Holiday Celebrations event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 1315 21st St.
Attendees will get to enjoy traditional hot wassail, cookies and cocoa, holiday cheer, and photo-ops throughout the museum and gardens. Children also can make an ornament to take home and decorate holiday arts and crafts.
For admission information, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-632-7685.
GALVESTON
The Galveston College Community Chorale will present its “December Magic” holiday concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St.
The free concert, under the direction of Michael Gilbert, with accompaniment by Ron Wyatt, will feature traditional carols, including “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” accompanied by a brass choir.
For information, visit www.gc.edu or call 409-944-1302.
GALVESTON
The Heritage Choir and the Galveston Community Band will present its holiday concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at the corner of 14th and Broadway streets.
The free holiday performance is open to the public. For information, email Jack Sheaffer at jacksheaffer@sbcglobal.net.
GALVESTON
The El Mina Shrine Center will present its annual Santa’s Wonderful World of Magic event at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd.
The world-famous Mataguirov Family’s quick change act from the Moscow Circus will be the featured act. Contortionist Sayana Suarez also will perform.
Admission is free. For information, call 409-740-4345.
