GALVESTON
Communities in Schools Galveston County will have its annual Hardship to Hope banquet from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M.
Jamal Tate, managing partner of Inspirational Insights Consulting Group, will be the keynote speaker.
Tickets are $40 per person, $400 for a table, and $1,000 for a scholarship table.
For tickets and information, call Connie Hebert, 409-539-9055.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Independent School District’s Afterschool Centers on Education (ACE) program will have its inaugural fencing tournament from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in the gym of Kohfeldt Elementary School, 1705 13th Ave. N.
For information, call Desiree Watkins, 832-570-3724.
LA MARQUE
College of the Mainland will have its fall commencement ceremony from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany.
For information, visit www.com.edu or call 409-933-8438.
GALVESTON
The Galveston College Community Chorale will have its annual holiday concert “Tidings of Joy” at 7 p.m. Sunday at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
Admission is free.
For information, call 409-944-1344.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque High School theatre students will present the “Imperfect Proposal” at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the school’s auditorium, 397 Duroux.
The high school’s band also will present its holiday showcase at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Admission is free and open to the public. For information, call 409-938-4261.
The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will have its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
GALVESTON
Odyssey Academy will have its “Lettuce Eat!” Food Market for the Community event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 and Jan. 28 at 2412 61st St.
Registration must be completed the same day and time as distribution.
For information, email Lynn Jones, ljones@odyacad.com, or Allie Hallback, ahallback@odyacad.com or call the school, 409-750-9289.
The Texas City Independent School District will have an early release day Dec. 19, which is the last day of the fall semester. Release times are as follows:
• Calvin Vincent Morning PPCD: 9:30 a.m. and Calvin Vincent Head Start, PreK and Afternoon PPCD: Noon;
• Levi Fry Intermediate School, La Marque Middle School, and Woodrow Wilson Alternative School: 11:30 a.m.;
• All elementary schools and La Marque Primary School: Noon;
• Blocker Middle School: 12:25 p.m.; and
• La Marque and Texas City high schools: 12:35 p.m.
