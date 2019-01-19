Ribbon cutting
La Marque
3 p.m. Jan. 24: Ronald Foree Insurance, 2600 Interstate 45, Suite D.
...
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will offer its Industrial Craft Instructor Recruitment event from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 24 in the Industrial Education Building No. 6 (near parking lot E) on its campus at 1200 Amburn Road.
For information, visit jobs.com.edu (no www before the site) or call 409-933-8146.
GALVESTON
The fourth annual Women In Industry Conference will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 7 Hope Blvd.
Women are encouraged to attend to learn about expanding opportunities in the petrochemical and industrial trades industries.
For information, visit energizeHouston.org, or contact Kelly Dando at kdando@lee.edu or 281-425-6221.
GALVESTON
The Galveston County Mutual Assistance Partnership will have its workplace safety forum from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 30 in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
Members from the Galveston police, fire, EMS, and fire marshal’s offices will be on the panel.
The free forum is open to small businesses, churches and nonprofit organizations.
For information, contact Corlie Jackson at cjackson@gc-map.org or 409-539-5025 or 409-739-2795.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 30 in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Jamal Kheiry, from Marathon, and Rich Wells, from Dow Chemical, will be the guest speakers.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by Jan. 28 by contacting José Boix at jaboix@aol.com or 409-945-0492.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its 50th anniversary and have its annual membership gala at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Tickets are $85 per person. Reserved tables also are available. RSVPs must be received by Jan. 17.
To RSVP and get more information, visit www.texascitychamber.com.The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon Feb. 5 at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
LA MARQUE
The Gulf Coast Safety Institute at College of the Mainland will offer its Drone Pilot Test Prep Course at the following times and dates at 320 Delany Road:
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 1 and Feb. 7; and 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 8;
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 17 and May 23; and 8 a.m. to noon May 24; and
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 23 and Aug. 29; and 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 30.
Financial aid will be available for qualified students. To sign up, visit www.com.edu/gcsi.
