TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Lego Free Build activity for ages 6-14 at 10 a.m. Fridays through July 27 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
The Animé Club, which is for students in grades 7-12, will meet from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library’s Children’s Department will celebrate the birthday of Henry Rosenberg at 2:30 p.m. today in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Children are asked to RSVP for this event. To RSVP, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will kick off its summer program from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave.
• Meet our World Series Winner — Orbit the Astro at 1 p.m. Tuesday;
• Maracas craft — 2 p.m. Wednesday;
• Learn to dance with hula hoops — 2 p.m. Thursday; and
• Smell-o-rama test event — 2 p.m. June 22.
For information and a complete itinerary, call 409-986-7814, or visit the library’s Facebook page.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present Shadow Puppets with Greg Ruhe at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 2310 Sealy St.
There also will be a puppet workshop at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Purchases of books in the shop helps to buy new books for the library.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will have its Drop-In Rock Painting event from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its trivia night event for adults from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 16 and Aug. 20 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
TEXAS CITY
United Way Galveston County Mainland will present its Dr. Seuss Summer Reading Camp from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at 2800 Texas Ave.
For students in prekindergarten through third grade.
The camp will feature story time, fun activities, lunch, and a movie.
To RSVP, visit https://uwgcm.eventbrite.com or call 409-948-4211.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Toddlerific Story Time for ages 1-3 at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through July 24 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
