TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Toddlerific Story Time for ages 1-3 at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through July 24 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
The Reference Services team will offer its Library eBooks tutorials at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get hands on assistance with your tablet, phone, or other smart device.
Email reference@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will offer its story hour program for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. for all ages Tuesdays at 13302 Sixth St.
Visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 11 a.m. Tuesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Children of all ages are encouraged to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present the Houston Museum of Natural Science: Birds program for ages 6-12 at 2 p.m. today in the meeting room of the library at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-949-3007.
GALVESTON
Children are invited to participate in the Bluebonnet Book Club at 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays through July 17 at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
The club is for students in grades 3-6. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Baby & Me Yoga will be available at 9:30 a.m. and Storytime Yoga at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
Melody Van Kay will lead both programs, which are for caregivers and pre-walking babies, and toddlers and young children, respectively. No special equipment is needed.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through July 25 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game events for students in grades 7-12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 15 (none on the Fourth of July) in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Space is limited to the first six registrants to arrive.
Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present its drawing fantasy creatures event for ages 10-12 at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the meeting room of the library at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-949-3007.
LEAGUE CITY
The Friends of Helen Hall Library will present author Reavis Z. Wortham from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at 100 W. Walker St.
Wortham is the aurthor of the acclaimed Red River history mystery series.
For information, call 281-554-1102.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present its Pointilism/The Dot (Reynolds) event for ages 6-9 at 10 a.m. Thursday in the meeting room of the library at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-949-3007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.