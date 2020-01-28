GALVESTON
The Rosenberg Library Children’s Department will have its story time presentation at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through April 29 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its teen gaming event for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
GALVESTON
An artists’ alley crafting workshop for ages 13-18 will be available from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present Saturday Stories at 10 a.m. Saturdays through April 25 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
GALVESTON
The Rosenberg Library Children’s Department will have its Hug-a-Bug-a-Boo event at 3 p.m. Saturday at 2310 Sealy St.
Attendees will get to enjoy an interactive show with music and puppets by Mrs. Kate.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. Monday at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
GALVESTON
The Adult Animé and Manga Club for ages 18 and older will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
The group will watch “A Scum’s Wish” and create a sweet craft. Refreshments will be served.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Galveston Reads will present the movie “Beasts of the Southern Wild” from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 6 in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
A discussion will be afterward. Refreshments will be served.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 8 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
Artist Annette Kinslow will present Coastal Crafts — Valentine’s Earrings from 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Wortham Auditorium at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
For ages 18 and older. Admission is free, but space is limited, so RSVP is required.
To RSVP, register at the reference desk on second floor, or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Anti-Valentine’s Day Party from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For ages 13-18. The group will watch “10 Things I Hate About You,” make duct tape roses and eat smelly snacks.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
