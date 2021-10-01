Helen Hall Library will have its Pop-Up Storytimes event at 10:15 a.m. today at EMS Station No. 1 on S. Egret Bay Blvd. in League City. Children’s librarians will read stories; for ages 3-5 and their caregivers. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have “Octavia and Her Purple Ink Cloud” storytime and sing-a-long at 1 p.m. today at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. The event also will be live on the library’s Facebook page. For information, call 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Stories on Demand program from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Adult Services Department of Helen Hall Library will offer its Know Your Rights series from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. “Understanding Probate” will be discussed. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Friendswood Poets will have its Ekphrastic Poetry Event at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Adult Services Department of Helen Hall Library will have its “Swirl. Smell. Sip. Repeat!” event at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Must be 21 and older. Seating is limited to the first 25 registrants. To register, call 281-482-7135.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Adult Services Department of Helen Hall Library will present its genealogy series, “Filling in the Family Stories Using Social History,” with Sue Kaufman from the Clayton Genealogy Library from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Baby Talk program at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 16 (ages 0-2); and at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 17 (ages 2-5) at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its story hour event for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 26 at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-5540.
The Friends of the Rosenberg Library is accepting donations of gently used books from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays or 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the rear door in the alley of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information or to schedule a time to drop-off, email admin@friendsoftherosenberglibrary.org.
The Adult Animé and Manga Club for ages 18 and older at Rosenberg Library will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday via Discord. For meeting information, email awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
Helen Hall Library will have its Teen Writers Workshop event for ages 12-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Must register. To sign up, visit helenhall.libguides.com/teenservices/programs or call 281-554-1102.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its Dungeons and Dragons event for ages 18 and older from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To sign up, email Ashley Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
The Friendswood Public Library’s community chess nights will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own board. All ages are welcome. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Yoga Basics with Megan activity for ages 18 and older from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday via Zoom. The class is free. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Helen Hall Library will have its Babies and Books event from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 15 (excluding Nov. 24) at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its home-school story hour event at 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 27 at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-5540.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Paws to Read program at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 15 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Sign up at children’s desk upon arrival; available for the first four participants each session. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present a story fair at 10 a.m. select Thursdays via Zoom. Preregistration is required by calling 409-763-8854, Ext. 161. Recommended for ages 3-5. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library is encouraging children to sign up for its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Reading Challenge during normal library hours at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For children who haven’t entered kindergarten. To sign up, visit rosenberg.beanstack.org.
Helen Hall Library will have its Dice & Dimensions event for ages 12-18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Must register. To sign up, visit helenhall.libguides.com/teenservices/programs or call 281-554-1102.
Helen Hall Library will have its Family STEAM event for all ages from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. A variety of STEAM-related activities will be offered. For information, call 281-554-1102.
Galveston Reads will have its professors discussion panel at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. “Where We Come From” by Oscar Cásares is the 2021 selection. For information, visit galvestonreads.org.
The Saturday Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 9 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “Where We Come From” by Oscar Casares will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a craft event for adults at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 9 live via the library’s Facebook page. Participants will make a terracotta candy bowl. Supply list can be found at hitchcockpubliclibrary.org. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “Where We Come From” by Oscar Casares will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Helen Hall Library History Club will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 11 at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. “League City Haunts — The Unofficial Ghosts of League City” will be discussed. For information and to register to attend, contact Caris Brown, caris.brown@leaguecitytx.gov or 281-554-1105.
The Friendswood Public Library’s Friends of the Library Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. “The House in The Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune will be discussed. For information, call 281-482-7135.
Galveston Reads will present Ballet Folklorico Herencia Mexicana de Houston at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonreads.org.
Helen Hall Library will have offer classes on gardening for ages 6-11 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its paint and sip activity for ages 18 and older from 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Oct. 14 via Zoom. Darcie of Paint Sip and Sea will teach the class. The class is free. To sign up and schedule a time to pick up materials, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Helen Hall Library will have its Pajama Storytime event from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Designed for ages 3-8 and their caregivers. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Journal Club event for ages 10 and older from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and Oct. 28 at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-5540.
Helen Hall Library will have its Music and Movement event from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 16 at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. For families with children from birth to 8 years old. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present Drop-In Harry Potter Night of Wizardry from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Costumes are encouraged. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Pokemon Saturday event for ages 7 and older at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-5540.
The Adult Services Department of Helen Hall Library will have its Watch out! Movie Matinees event at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. “Freaky” will be shown. For information, call 281-554-1102.
