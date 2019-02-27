TEXAS CITY
The Dickinson Education Foundation will have its 12th annual fundraising gala at 6 p.m. Friday at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Tickets are $100 per person. For information, call Gloria Greene at 832-689-2988.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Noon Optimist Club will have its 79th annual Youth Oratorical Contest at 10 a.m. Saturday at Texas A&M University at Galveston on Seawolf Parkway.
All youth who were born on or after Oct. 2, 1999, are eligible to participate (no college students are eligible).
“Is There a Fine Line Between Optimism and Reality?” is the theme. Cash prizes will be awarded.
For information, a copy of contest rules and entry form, call Robert Bastien at 409-763-2454.
GALVESTON
Trinity Episcopal School will have its open enrollment event for grades PK2 through eighth-grade during normal business hours Tuesday through May 10 at 720 23rd St.
Visit www.TESgalv.org or call Chloe Knauer at 409-765-9391.
GALVESTON
Communities in Schools of Galveston County will have its seventh annual spring community expo from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway.
If you’d like to participate as a vendor, call Janice Campbell at 409-765-5395, or Connie Hebert at 409-539-9055.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Jazz Ensemble will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in its Fine Arts Building Recital Hall at 1200 Amburn Road.
Visit www.com.edu.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Independent School District’s Education Foundation will have its Seaside Spring Soiree from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 7 at the Garten Verein at Kempner Park at 2704 Ave. O.
For information and tickets, visit www.galvestonedfoundation.org or call 409-766-5156.
GALVESTON
Sea Star Base Galveston and SMART Family Literacy will celebrate Pi Day March 14 at 7509 Broadway.
Festivities will begin at 1:59 p.m., which are the first six digits of 3.14159. The group also will celebrate Albert Einstein’s birthday, as well as include events with math and maritime studies.
Admission is free, but concessions will be available for purchase.
For information, contact Amy Musick at musick@smartfamilyliteracy.org or 409-996-5399.
