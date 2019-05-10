Leadercast Galveston County will be May 10 at Abundant Life Christian Center at 601 Delany Road in La Marque; and Leadercast Clear Lake will be May 10 at Star Cinema Grill at 702 Baybrook Mall in Friendswood. The live simulcast will feature Gayle King, Patrick Lencioni, Marcus Samuelsson, Carla Harris, Ginger Hardage, Dr. Caroline Leaf, Andy Stanley, Juliet Funt, and Craig Springer. For tickets and information, visit www.topstarevents.com.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Lemonade Day Spirit Day event at 8 a.m. Saturday at Schlitterbahn at 2026 Lockheed Road.
Visit lemonadeday.org, www.GalvestonChamber.com, or call 409-763-5326.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will present “Fear: Is it holding you back from being your best?” from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday at its offices at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Doreen Hughes will lead the presentation.
Registration is $10 per person and can be found at https://fear-is-it-holding-youback.eventbrite.com.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals of the Mainland Luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Sergio Matute, Mayor Matt Doyle, and Shawn Bailey will be the guest speakers.
To RSVP, email kaela@texascitychamber.com.
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Tom Muñoz, city of Texas City emergency manager, and Mike Matranga, director of security and school safety at Texas City Independent School District, will be the guest speakers.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by Monday by contacting José Boix at jaboix@aol.com or 409-945-0492.
The Gulf Coast Safety Institute at College of the Mainland will offer its Drone Pilot Test Prep Course at the following times and dates at 320 Delany Road:
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 17 and May 23; and 8 a.m. to noon May 24; and
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 23 and Aug. 29; and 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 30.
Financial aid will be available for qualified students. To sign up, visit www.com.edu/gcsi
