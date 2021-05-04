Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library will offer children books from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. May 6 through June 12 at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call Karla Mock, 409-771-2217.
Friendswood Public Library offers toddler storytime for ages birth to 3 years old at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays (weather permitting) at the Centennial Park Amphitheater at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit www.friendswood.lib.tx.us or call 281-482-7135.
The Friendswood Public Library’s Chess Club will have tournament play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays via chess.com. To join, visit www.chess.com/club/friendswood-public-library-chess-club/join. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Yoga Basics with Megan activity for ages 18 and older from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. May 5 via Zoom. The class is free. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Friendswood Public Library offers preschool storytime for ages 3-6 at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays (weather permitting) at the Centennial Park Amphitheater at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit www.friendswood.lib.tx.us or call 281-482-7135.
The Friendswood Library will sponsor a blood drive from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 5 in its parking lot at 910 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. A free T-shirt will be given to participants. Appointments preferred. To sign up, visit www.commitforlife.org and enter sponsor code FPL1. For information, call Matthew Riley, 281-482-7135.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Rosenberg Library will observe National Space Day with an “Out of this World” Zoom appearance with Astronaut Christina Koch from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 7. Then from 4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. there will be a meet and greet with Koch at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
The Saturday Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. May 8 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its Mother’s Day craft event at 10 a.m. May 8 via Facebook Live on the library’s page at www.facebook.com/HitchcockLibrary. Participants will make mom a “Tea Cup” card. Craft kits will be available May 1 in the craft bin on the front porch of the library at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. May 10 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will present “Mediation in the 21st Century — Why Meditation Matters Even More” for ages 18 and older at 2 p.m. May 15 via Zoom. To sign up, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Adult Online Bookclub at Rosenberg Library will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 26 via Zoom. “Libertie” by Kaitlyn Greenidge will be discussed. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Rosenberg Library will host a virtual conversation with author Angie Thomas from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 28 via Zoom. To register, visit http://rosen-lib.org/angie-thomas. Thomas is author of “The Hate U Give,” “On the Come Up” and “Concrete Rose.” Questions can be submitted beforehand to Dustan Archer at darcher@rosenberg-library.org or by calling 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Friendswood Library will have its movie nights event featuring “Casablanca” at 6:30 p.m. June 5 on a large inflatable screen in its common area of the library at 910 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own chair if you like. Free and open to public. For information, call 281-482-7135.
