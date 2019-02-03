GALVESTON
Galveston College will present “Confluence: Patterns and Symmetry in Mathematics and Poetry” at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
The free lecture will feature chemist and poet Michael G. Smith.
For information, visit www.gc.edu or call 409-944-1302.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland’s Collegiate High School will have a parent information session at 7 p.m. Tuesday in its conference center on its campus at 1200 Amburn Road.
For information, visit www.com.edu or call 409-933-8169.
GALVESTON
Communities in Schools Galveston County will have its annual Lunch with a Leader event Wednesday at the Galveston Independent School District’s Annex Building at 3906 Ave. T.
Community leaders and mentors are encouraged to sign up by contacting Janice Campbell at jcampcis@aol.com or 409-765-5395.
GALVESTON
Moody Gardens will offer its Home School Days events for students who are homeschooled at 1 Hope Blvd. on the following dates:
• Feb. 13 — Rainforest Pyramid and Ropes Course;
• April 10 — Rainforest Pyramid and Aquarium Pyramid; and
• Sept. 11 — Discovery Pyramid and MG 3D Theater;
Fees are $15 for per person for non-members or $3 per person for members (must show Moody Gardens membership card at check-in).
RSVP must be made at least two weeks in advance. To RSVP or get more information, email specialist@moodygardens.org or call 409-683-4281.
The Optimist International Essay Contest is accepting submissions for its annual scholarship contest through Feb. 15. “When All the Worlds Problems are Solved, Is Optimism Still Necessary” is the topic. First place prize is $250. Open to students in Galveston Independent School District. For information, email Diane Moore at dm1@sbcglobal.net.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland’s Art Gallery will host photographer Valeria Yaklin-Brown’s exhibit “Geography Lessons: Midpoints and Fault Lines” through Feb. 20 at 1200 Amburn Road.
An artist talk will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 20. The exhibit and artist talk is free and open to the public.
For information, visit www.com.edu.
GALVESTON
The Texas Alliance of Black School Educators, an affiliate of the National Alliance of Black School Educators, will have its 34th annual state conference Feb. 20 through Feb. 24 at Moody Gardens at 1 Hope Blvd.
Baruti Kafele, Donna Y. Ford, and Thomas Randle will be the keynote speakers.
There also will be a youth symposium for students in grades 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Moody Gardens. Registration for this event is free. For information and registration, visit www.tabse.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.