CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its 51st annual banquet Jan. 21 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Nominations for the Outstanding Citizen of the Year, Leslie Hayley Community Service Award, and Small Business of the Year will be accepted through Jan. 3. For information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
GALVESTON
Registration is now open for Galveston College’s free Quickstart+ training programs in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and electrical technology. The program starts Feb. 1.
Tuition is free; however, students must purchase their own steel-toed boots and personal protective equipment. For ages 18 and older.
For information, visit gc.edu/continuing- education/quickstartplus or contact Sharon Pagan, spagan@gc.edu or 409-944-1410.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 176th annual meeting “A Three-Ring Circus” from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd.
For information and tickets, contact Jill Pyles, jpyles@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326, or visit www.GalvestonChamber.com.
