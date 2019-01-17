Government
• Galveston County, the Federal Courthouse, and city offices in Galveston, Texas City, Friendswood, Kemah, La Marque, Dickinson, League City and Hitchcock will be closed Jan. 21.
• City offices in Bayou Vista, Jamaica Beach, Santa Fe and Tiki Island will be open Jan. 21.
• Trash services in Galveston, which will not be picked up Jan. 21, will run one day behind the normal schedule.
• Trash services will not be affected in Texas City Jan. 21. Biosphere Recycle Center will be closed Jan. 21.
• Trash services in League City will not be affected.
• Information wasn’t provided from the city of Clear Lake Shores.
Schools
• Students at Galveston, Texas City, Friendswood, High Island, Dickinson, Hitchcock and Santa Fe independent school districts, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Trinity Episcopal School, Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy, Upward Hope Academy, Ambassadors Preparatory Academy, Abundant Life Christian School, Odyssey Academy, Bay Area Christian School, Satori and O’Connell High School will not have classes Jan. 21.
• Galveston College, College of the Mainland, Texas A&M University at Galveston and the University of Houston-Clear Lake will be closed Jan. 21.
• Information wasn’t provided from the Clear Creek Independent School District, Holy Family Catholic School, Our Lady of Fatima School, Pine Drive Christian School and True Cross Catholic School.
Libraries
• The La Marque Public Library will be closed Jan. 19 and Jan. 21.
• Helen Hall Library will be closed Jan. 20 and Jan. 21.
• Rosenberg Library, the Dickinson, Friendswood, Moore Memorial and Hitchcock public libraries, and the Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe will be closed Jan. 21.
• Information wasn’t provided from Helen Hall Library in League City.
The U.S. Post Office will be closed Jan. 21. U.S. Express Mail items are delivered every day of the year including holidays and Sundays.
Other
• Most banks will be closed Jan. 21.
• The Galveston County Health District will be closed Jan. 21.
• Coastal Health & Wellness will be closed Jan. 19 and Jan. 21.
• Island Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule Jan. 21.
