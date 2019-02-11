The Optimist International Essay Contest is accepting submissions for its annual scholarship contest through Friday. “When All the Worlds Problems are Solved, Is Optimism Still Necessary” is the topic. First place prize is $250. Open to students in Galveston Independent School District. For information, email Diane Moore at dm1@sbcglobal.net.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will celebrate Black History Month with an event from 12:30 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. Feb. 19 in its conference center at 1200 Amburn Road.
Gary Wilson, Patricia Oversny, and Debra Ramsey will be the presenters. Food and drinks will be served afterward.
For information, email lbush@com.edu or 409-933-8413.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland’s Art Gallery will host photographer Valeria Yaklin-Brown’s exhibit “Geography Lessons: Midpoints and Fault Lines” through Feb. 20 at 1200 Amburn Road.
An artist talk will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 20. The exhibit and artist talk is free and open to the public.
For information, visit www.com.edu.
GALVESTON
The Texas Alliance of Black School Educators, an affiliate of the National Alliance of Black School Educators, will have its 34th annual state conference Feb. 20 through Feb. 24 at Moody Gardens at 1 Hope Blvd.
Baruti Kafele, Donna Y. Ford, and Thomas Randle will be the keynote speakers.
There also will be a youth symposium for students in grades 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Moody Gardens. Registration for this event is free.
For information and registration, visit www.tabse.net.
TEXAS CITY
The Dickinson Education Foundation will have its 12th annual fundraising gala at 6 p.m. March 1 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Items are needed for the live and silent auctions. Sponsorships also are available.
Tickets are $100 per person. For information, call Gloria Greene at 832-689-2988.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Noon Optimist Club will have its 79th annual Youth Oratorical Contest at 10 a.m. March 2 at Texas A&M University at Galveston on Seawolf Parkway.
All youth who were born on or after Oct. 2, 1999, are eligible to participate (no college students are eligible).
“Is There a Fine Line Between Optimism and Reality?” is the theme. Cash prizes will be awarded.
For information, a copy of contest rules and entry form, call Robert Bastien at 409-763-2454.
GALVESTON
Trinity Episcopal School will have its open enrollment event for grades PK2 through eighth-grade during normal business hours March 5 through May 10 at 720 23rd St.
For information, visit www.TESgalv.org or call Chloe Knauer at 409-765-9391.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Independent School District’s Education Foundation will have its Seaside Spring Soiree from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 7 at the Garten Verein at Kempner Park at 2704 Ave. O.
For information and tickets, visit www.galvestonedfoundation.org or call 409-766-5156.
Texas City Independent School District’s Education for the Future’s annual Youthfest and Duck Derby will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 6 at Sting Creek in Texas City. Sponsorships are available. For information, contact Christina Hall-Payne at cjhall@tcisd.org or 409-916-0108.
