Business briefs May 20, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LA MARQUEThe La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045 or visit bayareanetworkgroup.us.LEAGUE CITYThe League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Clear Creek Independent School District luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St.Eric Williams, superintendent of the district, will be the guest speaker.Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for all others. For tickets and information, visit leaguecitychamber.com or email Joshua Herman, joshua@leaguecitychamber.com.TEXAS CITYThe Women in Business group of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will meet from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.“The Power of Self Care!” is the topic. To register, visit tclmchamber.com.WEBSTERThe Webster Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Fridays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ at 21361 Interstate 45 N.Membership is free. For information, call April Ciccarello, 409-747-1317 or visit bayareanetworkgroup.us. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesYoga therapist charged in shooting death aboard boat in Clear Lake ShoresTwo killed, one wounded in La Marque shootingDickinson woman found dead in trunk had been missing for daysTwo men killed in Sunday shooting in La Marque identifiedMeet Galveston native, Lance Scott WalkerMotorcyclist killed in early morning Texas City crashHitchcock wants to build a new downtown from the ground upPhysician appointed to fill Precinct 4 commission seat in Galveston CountyIn Galveston, an uncle's pledge is fulfilled after more than a centuryGalveston couple arrives to find home had sailed away CollectionsPier 21 is smokin' with 26th annual Yaga's Wild Game and BBQ Cook-offStatue of League City’s namesake dedicatedInaugural Moto Surf competition held in GalvestonGalveston LULAC holds annual Cinco de Mayo FiestaLa Izquierda blends music, surfing during annual festivalLeague City hosts annual music festival and barbecue cook-offGalveston County Fair & Rodeo continuesIn Focus: Astros 5, Tigers 0In Focus: Astros 3, Tigers 2 CommentedQuestion of the week: Should Roe v. Wade be overturned? (99) Guest editorial: The Washington Post says pleas prove Jan. 6 was an insurrection (84) Guest editorial: The New York Times argues US is not ready for the end of Roe v. Wade (73) Don't fall for the GOPs deflections in November (59) Guest commentary: Beware of ultra-conservatives bearing bogus polls (56) You can correct all this by voting in November (52) I've lost all faith in Biden to do the right thing (41) Biden's ineptness will ruin our country (36) Baby formula shortage has Galveston County parents helping, hunting (31) It's optics and cryptics in Galveston's marshal debate (30)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.