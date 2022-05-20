LA MARQUE

The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.

Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045 or visit bayareanetworkgroup.us.

LEAGUE CITY

The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Clear Creek Independent School District luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St.

Eric Williams, superintendent of the district, will be the guest speaker.

Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for all others. For tickets and information, visit leaguecitychamber.com or email Joshua Herman, joshua@leaguecitychamber.com.

TEXAS CITY

The Women in Business group of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will meet from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.

“The Power of Self Care!” is the topic. To register, visit tclmchamber.com.

WEBSTER

The Webster Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Fridays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ at 21361 Interstate 45 N.

Membership is free. For information, call April Ciccarello, 409-747-1317 or visit bayareanetworkgroup.us.

