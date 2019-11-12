College of the Mainland will have the following events:
• The Art Gallery will host its Student Art Exhibition Awards and Reception from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City; visit www.com.edu/gallery;
• The theatre will present ”Peter and the Starcatcher” nightly at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Nov. 24 at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City; for information, visit www.com.edu/theatre;
• Instructor Art Exhibit Artist Reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 20 in its Lifelong Learning Center, 14057 Delany Road, in La Marque;
• Electric Guitar Trio Fall Concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 in the Fine Arts Room 117 on campus; admission is free;
• Vocal Arts will present “Essence of the Season” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at Faith Lutheran Church, 800 FM 517 E., in Dickinson; and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Grace Episcopal Church, 1115 36th St., in Galveston; admission is free, call 409-933-8348; and
• COM will host its Native American Heritage Month event at noon Nov. 26 in its conference center, 1200 Amburn Road, in Texas City.
For information, visit www.com.edu or call 409-933-8438.
The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will have its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
GALVESTON
Odyssey Academy will have its “Lettuce Eat!” Food Market for the Community event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, Dec. 17, Jan. 14 and Jan. 28 at 2412 61st St.
Registration must be completed the same day and time as distribution.
For information, email Lynn Jones, ljones@odyacad.com, or Allie Hallback, ahallback@odyacad.com or call the school, 409-750-9289.
The Dickinson Independent School District’s Education Foundation will present “Gator Tales” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DISDEDF. The reading initiative is aimed at fostering a love of reading among elementary students. If you’d like to participate as a guest reader, email Amanda Flannery, aflannery@dickinsonisd.org.
FRIENDSWOOD
Cline Elementary School will have its Harvest for the Holidays food drive through Nov. 20 at 505 Briarmeadow.
The community is asked to drop off can goods at the front office.
For information, call Michelle Bowman, 281-482-1201.
GALVESTON
Odyssey Academy is inviting families of its students to a Thanksgiving lunch during their child’s respective lunch times Nov. 22 at 2412 61st St.
Guests can take their own lunch or purchase a special Thanksgiving lunch for $5 at the school.
The lunch is open to families of PK3, first-, third-, fifth-, seventh-, and ninth-grade and 11th grade students.
For information, call 281-316-0001 or 409-750-9289.
GALVESTON
Communities in Schools Galveston County will have its annual Hardship to Hope banquet from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Events at The Tasting Room, 3616 Church St.
Jamal Tate, managing partner of Inspirational Insights Consulting Group, will be the keynote speaker.
Tickets are $40 per person, $400 for a table, and $1,000 for a scholarship table.
For tickets and information, call Connie Hebert, 409-539-9055.
GALVESTON
The Friendswood Independent School District’s Education Foundation will have its 20th anniversary gala Feb. 8 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd.
“Flappers and Dappers” is the theme. For tickets and information, email aadair@fisdk12.net or call 281-996-6655.
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s Head Start Program is accepting applications for children ages 3-4 for the 2019-20 school year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The program offers free full-day early childhood development services to age and income-eligible children. For locations and required documents to register, call 409-692-0251 or 409-762-9019.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2019-20 school year during normal business hours weekdays at 5701 FM 2004.
Children must be 3 or 4 years old.
For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
