ROSENBERG LIBRARY
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Rosenberg Library’s Children’s Department will have its virtual Zoom program: Buzz about Bees at 10 a.m. today. Pre-registration is required. To register, visit https://rosenberg-library.org/src2020.
MOORE MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY
Moore Memorial Public Library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N., in Texas City, will have the following children and teen summer program events (all summer crafts/projects are available for pickup for Texas City residents only; and while supplies last):
• Zoetropes for ages 9-12; sugar cookies in a jar for ages 5-12; and animé/video game sugar cookies for ages 12-18 — Friday;
• Do-it-yourself sock puppets for ages 5-12; and do-it-yourself de-stress crafts for ages 12-18 — Friday and July 17;
• Balloon towers for ages 9-12; do-it-yourself agamograph for ages 5-12; and studio Ghibli crafts for ages 12-18 — July 17 and July 24; and
• Paper cutting craft for ages 9-12; Escape Quest! escape room for ages 5-12; and calming origami for ages 12-18 — July 24 and July 31.
The library’s summer reading program for ages 5 and older ends July 31.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
Moore Memorial Public Library will have its family fun posts event Fridays through July 31 via its Facebook page, or Instagram (@moorepubliclibrary). For information, call 409-643-5977.
Moore Memorial Public Library will have its virtual preschool story times for ages 3-5 Wednesdays through July 29 via its Facebook page, or Instagram (@moorepubliclibrary). For information, call 409-643-5977.
Moore Memorial Public Library will have its Music with Miss Jessica event for ages 9-12 July 13 via its Facebook page, or Instagram (@moorepubliclibrary). For information, call 409-643-5977.
•••
MAE S. BRUCE LIBRARY
The Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe is offering its summer reading program for all ages through July 31. There will be virtual programs, take home craft kits, and grab-and-go activities. Visit www.maebrucelibrary.org.
•••
HITCHCOCK PUBLIC LIBRARY
The Hitchcock Public Library will offer the following summer reading programs at 1 p.m. via hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or on its Facebook page on the following dates:
• Tuesday — Galveston Bay Foundation will present “Wonders of the Wetlands;”
• July 15 — Stained glass tissue paper fish craft;
• July 16 — Weather experiments;
• July 21 — Orbit, mascot of the Houston Astros will make an appearance;
• July 22 — Learn how to make a whirly whig craft;
• July 23 — Learn how to make “butter” craft;
• July 28 — Summer special: Birdhouse craft;
• July 29 — Bird kite craft;
• July 30 — Experiments using eggs, raisins and shaving cream;
• Aug. 4 — Summer Special: Recycled materials craft;
• Aug. 5 — Craft: Learn how to make a lizard and dinosaur out of clay;
• Aug. 6 — Experiment: Static electricity butterfly.
For information, call 409-986-7814.
