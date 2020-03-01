TEXAS CITY
The United States Marine Forces Reserve Band will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. today in the Learning Resources Center, Room 131 at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road.
For information, call 409-933-8438.
The Santa Fe Independent School District Board of Trustees will hold a budget workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
The Dickinson Independent School District’s Education Foundation will present “Gator Tales” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DISDEDF. The reading initiative is aimed at fostering a love of reading among elementary students. If you’d like to participate as a guest reader, email Amanda Flannery, aflannery@dickinsonisd.org.
The Friendswood Independent School District’s Education Foundation will accept donations toward its annual Adopt-A-Grant Campaign through Friday. To donate, visit www.FISDFoundation.com. For information, contact Ashley Adair, aadair@fisdk12.net or 281-996-6655.
The Texas City High School Baseball Booster Club will have a golf tournament fundraiser event March 15 at Topgolf, 21401 Interstate 45 N., in Webster. Deadline to register is March 10. For information, email texascitybaseball@gmail.com or call Meredith Wray, 409-739-6276.
The College of the Mainland Art Gallery will host a gallery talk on its exhibit “Mental Pictures: Diane Durant” at 9:45 a.m. March 17 at 1200 Amburn Road.
The exhibit will be on view through April 5.
For information, visit www.com.edu/gallery.
GALVESTON
Odyssey Academy will have its “Lettuce Eat!” Food Market for the Community event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 17, March 31, April 14, April 28 and May 19 at 2412 61st St.
Registration must be completed the same day and time as distribution.
For information, email Lynn Jones, ljones@odyacad.com, or Allie Hallback, ahallback@odyacad.com or call the school, 409-750-9289.
HOUSTON
The exhibition “African American Artists” will be showcased through March 21 in the art gallery of the University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd.
Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays. For information, visit www.uhcl.edu/art-gallery or call 281-283-2060.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Noon Optimist Club will conduct its 80th annual Youth Oratorical Contest at 10 a.m. March 21 at Texas A&M University at Galveston, 200 Seawolf Parkway.
Any youth born on or after Oct. 2, 2000 are eligible to compete (no degree-seeking students in college). All speeches on the topic “Just Imagine a World Without Boundaries” must be prepared by the student and must be between four and five minutes long. Prizes will be awarded.
For information or a copy of the contest rules and entry form, call Robert Bastien, 409-763-2454.
