GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its escape room event for ages 6-13 from 10 a.m. to noon July 27 at 2310 Sealy St.
Sessions will start every 30 minutes. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Preschool Story Time at 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer an adult conversational English class from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
To register, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Paws to Read event at 11 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 19 at 2310 Sealy St.
Beginning readers will get to practice their reading skills with Cory, the book-loving dog.
To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or stop by the children’s desk.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Gaming event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 19 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Board games, Mario Kart, and Smash Bros on the Wii U will be available.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer a book club for rising third- through seventh-graders at 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 12 at 2310 Sealy St.
Participants must register. For information and to sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Chess for Kids event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 19 in the children’s department of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call George A. Laiacona Jr., 713-252-4127.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will conclude its baby time events at 10 a.m. July 30 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
Recommended for ages 0-18 months. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Reference Services team will offer its Library eBooks tutorials at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get hands on assistance with your tablet, phone, or other smart device.
Email reference@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will offer its story hour program for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. for all ages Tuesdays at 13302 Sixth St.
Visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Drop-In: Ceramic Art event from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 30 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer the following youth summer programs at 1011 Bayou Road:
• 5 p.m. Tuesdays — Art Club;
• 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays — Lit Club;
• Friday Fiction will be available through Aug. 2; and
• Aug. 3 — End of Summer Reading Program SpaceFest.
For information, visit library.cityoflamarque.org or visit the library’s Facebook page.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present the Shoot for the Moon event at 10 a.m. July 31 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 21 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Lego robotics event for ages 8-16 at 2:30 p.m. July 31, Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 at 2310 Sealy St.
Registration is required. To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Read to Rover program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 1 at 13302 Sixth St.
Time slots at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. will be available for each of the dogs. For school-aged children.
For information, call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Minute to Win It challenges for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 2 in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Saturday Stories event from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 3 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will host a chemistry roadshow presented by Jim Pennington at Texas A&M University at Galveston at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at 2310 Sealy St.
Recommended for ages 6-13 and their families. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Adult Board Game Night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 8 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, contact Ash Welborn at awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its hands-on children chemistry workshop for ages 10-14 at 10 a.m. Aug. 9 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
Participants must RSVP. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Yoga for Families event at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at 2310 Sealy St.
Take your own yoga mats (not required). For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Baby & Me Yoga will be available at at 10 a.m. Aug. 13 at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
Melody Van Kay will lead the event, which is recommended for ages 18 months and younger. Limited to 10 baby couples. Pre-registration is required.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Adult Trivia Night event from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 15 in the Fox Rom of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library’s adult summer reading program will be available through Aug. 16 at 2310 Sealy St.
Patrons can register via Beanstack on a computer, mobile device or at the reference desk.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library is inviting children ages 6 and older to its Pirate Academy Magic and Illusion Show at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its adult book club meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 in its McCullough Room at 2310 Sealy St.
“Tears of the Trufflepig,” by Fernando A. Flores will be discussed.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“The Passion of Artemisia” by Susan Vreeland will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 14 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Insects: The Hunter,” by John Koloen will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
Elmcroft at the Mainland is collecting new or gently used children’s books during regular business hours at 1901 Amburn Road in Texas City. Books will be used for an intergenerational program with St. John’s Methodist Church, Mother’s Day Out program.
For information, call Patti Abschneider, 281-797-0479.
Donations of gently worn children’s books are needed at the Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St., in League City.
Donation shelves are self-service (carry books in, place on shelf, request receipt at any service desk if needed), located near the first floor restrooms and accessible during regular business hours.
Call 281-554-1108.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library is accepting donations of gently-used books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction for its annual used book sale on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston.
The Galveston County Library System is now offering its free Books by Mail program for homebound county residents.
Call 409-763-8854, Ext. 136.Email library events to Angela Wilson, community news editor, angela.wilson@galvnews.com, or call 409-683-5239.
