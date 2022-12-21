City meetings Dec 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dec. 216 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.Dec. 239:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.Dec. 276:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348.7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Planning & Zoning board, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-316-7234.6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.6 p.m.: Santa Fe Parks Board, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.Email city meetings to newsroom@galvnews.com and put “city meetings” in the subject line. Email city meetings to newsroom@galvnews.com and put "city meetings" in the subject line. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Subject Line Email City Hall Politics Public Authority Institutes Zoning Board City Meeting Planning × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesThree charged after drug raid at Texas City houseClear Creek High School student returns home after going missing MondayWoman killed in San Leon shooting was a Texas City teacherSan Leon man charged with murder in wife's deathVirus expert warns of heightened risk from mosquitoes in Galveston CountyDickinson man charged with stealing $70,000 in cemetery vasesClear Creek High School student missing since MondayAmazon to sublet $30M building; partners buy upscale restaurant Number 13White supremacist group plans to spread hate in Galveston, FBI warnsMan wounded by gunfire outside Texas City nightclub CollectionsPolar Express Delivers Christmas MagicRuby Princess marks cruise line’s return to GalvestonVeterans’ legacies honored with wreathsGalveston Christmas Parade brings holiday cheer to downtownTexas City celebrates the season with snowChristmas cheer fills League City during Grand Night ParadeGrand Galvez tree lightingGalveston kicks off holidays with tree lightingLeague City’s Nutcracker in the Park kicks off holiday eventsPearl Harbor remembrance at Galveston Naval Museum CommentedRed Wave fizzled because of bad candidates, not lazy voters (169) Democrats want to replace God with government (99) League City's library resolution an act of politics, not governance (52) Highly paid Galveston administrators should administrate (44) Trump's '24 run more problem for GOP than for Dems (36) Primary opponent threatened to kill Randy Weber, feds allege (35) Guest editorial, The Washington Post: Biden chip plant visit more than victory lap (35) Daily News will neither ignore nor abet white supremacists (31) Galveston Park Board plans name change, rebranding campaign (23) Economy will get worse before it gets better, analyst says (16)
