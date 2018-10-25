GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Paws to Read event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 15 at 2310 Sealy St.
Beginning readers will get to practice their reading skills with Oliver, the book-loving dog.
To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or stop by the children’s desk.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer the following programs for ages 18 and older in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.:
• 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today: The Haunted History of Galveston, lead by tours from Lantern Light Tours of Galveston;
• 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 14: Gulf Coast Trees with Arborist Priscilla Files;
• 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15: Adult Trivia Night; and
• 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 29: Adult Board Game Night.
For information, contact Ash Welborn at awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer free one-hour computer classes in the meeting room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Patrons must arrive between 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. to complete a pretest; and the classes will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The following classes will be offered:
• Basic email — Friday;
• Basic Word II — Nov. 2; and
• Basic Excel — Nov. 9.
To register, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Artists’ Alley — Murder Mystery Party: Whoduhit? event for students ages 12-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will help solve a murder in this quick murder mystery party.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library is inviting children to participate in its Countdown to Halloween book event daily at 4 p.m. through Wednesday at 2310 Sealy St.
Children will get to read a spooky story each day leading up to Halloween.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will have its 2018 Fine-Forgiveness Food Drive during normal business hours Nov. 1 through Nov. 30 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Read to Rover program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at 13302 Sixth St.
Time slots at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. will be available for each of the dogs. For school-aged children.
For information, call 409-925-5540.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a book discussion and signing with author Jan Johnson from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at 8005 Barry Ave.
For information, call 409-986-7814, or visit the library’s Facebook page.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library’s Animé and Manga Club will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
The club will read manga, discuss old and new favorites, and take part in new manga based activities each month. Snacks will be provided. For ages 12-18.
For information, call 409-643-5983.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland staff will be available to assist students, parents and community members in completing the ApplyTexas college application, and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and The Texas Application for State Financial Aid (TASFA) applications from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Moore Memorial Public Library at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call Tamara Hoodye-Harris at 409-933-8523, or the reference desk at 409-643-5977.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Let’s De-Stress the Holidays adult program event at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Teenagers are invited to join Rosenberg Library’s Y.A.L.L. volunteer group, which meets from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8 in the Fox Room of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
The volunteer group is for students in grades 7-12, and includes free activities and snacks.
For information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present its Makerspace Drop-In: 3D Printer & Laser Cutter Demo event from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
