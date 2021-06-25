The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its inaugural Women in Leadership Awards through 5 p.m. July 21 at www.TCLMchamber.com/women-in-leadership-awards. Six recipients will be chosen in a variety of categories. A celebratory luncheon will take place Sept. 15 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2500 25th Ave. N., in Texas City. For information, call Page Michel, 409-935-1408.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will present “Promote Your Business with Paid Advertisement” from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Doug Mansfield will be the presenter. Registration is free. To register, visit www.TCLMchamber.com.
WEBSTER
The Bay Area Networking Group will have its end of month mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Chuy’s Tex-Mex at 20975 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Jan McGovern, 281-910-2500.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
WEBSTER
The Webster Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Fridays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ at 21361 Interstate 45 N.
Membership is free.
For information, call April Ciccarello, 409-747-1317.
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Chamber of Commerce is selling tickets for its 30th annual “Win a Truck” raffle at www.friendswoodchamber.com or at its office at 1100 S. Friendswood Drive.
Tickets are $10 each. The drawing will be held at 4 p.m. July 5 at its office. Winner doesn’t need to be present at drawing.
For information, call 281-482-3329.
GALVESTON
Galveston College is accepting registration for its free Quickstart-plus programs which will begin July 6 at 4015 Ave. Q.
Participants must be 18 and older. Tuition is free for those accepted into the program.
Training programs will include electrical technology, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC). The program will be eight weeks.
For information, visit https://gc.edu/continuing-education/quickstartplus, or contact Sharon Pagan, spagan@gc.edu or 409-944-1410.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. July 6 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber U group with present its Tech Tools — For Serious Self Care workshop from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 8 at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Beth Ziesenis, of Your Nerdy Best Friend, will be the featured speaker.
Registration is $30 for members and $40 for all others, and includes lunch. To register, visit www.TCLMchamber.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County COVID-19 Business Task Force will have a community job fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 15 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Employer participation is free. To register, visit http://bit.ly/GalvestonJobFair.
For information, visit www.wrksolutions.com/events or call 888-469-5627.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Industrial Trade Show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 20 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
For information, contact Jessica Spangle, jessica@texascitychamber.com or 409-935-1408.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 22 at the Showboat Pavilion at 416 6th St. N.
Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and AECOM will give an update on local air quality.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by contacting José Boix at jaboix@aol.com.
For information and to register, contact Gina Spagnola, gspagnola@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326.
