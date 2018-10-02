WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon today at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. today at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
Associated Credit Union of Texas will have its Coffee with a Cop events to promote community relations between members of the community and local police officers in an informal, neutral space, accompanied by cups of coffee from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the following locations:
• 3135 FM 528 E. in Friendswood (inside Kroger);
• 920 First St. in La Marque;
• 1095 W. League City Parkway, 351 FM 270 S., and 2955 Interstate 45-S (inside H-E-B) in League City;
• 11934 FM 1764 in Santa Fe; and
• 1326 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City.
For information, visit www.acutx.org.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Taste of the Bay “Nautical Nights” event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the South Shore Harbour Resort at 2500 South Shore Blvd.
Tickets, which are for ages 21 and older, are $35 online, $45 at the door, and $65 for VIP early access.
For information and tickets, visit leaguecitychamber.com/taste-of-the-bay or call 281-338-7339.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.